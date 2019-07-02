Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers Free Agency Meeting Depends on Doc Rivers

If the Clippers are to somehow land Kawhi Leonard, it will be, in part, because Doc Rivers won over the All-Star. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Clippers chances will depend on how much Leonard feels connected to Rivers as a potential coach. After some reported Leonard signing with the Lakers was almost a done deal, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins tweeted that the forward was meeting with the Clippers on Monday night.

“Just heard that Kawhi is meeting with the Clippers tonight but the Lakers hold the upper hand, unless Doc work his Magic tonight it’s looking very strong that Kawhi will be in Purple and Gold!!!” Perkins tweeted.

Clippers writer Kenny Hawkes also reported that Leonard was having dinner with the Clippers.

“Clippers are meeting with Kawhi Leonard over dinner, per source,” Hawes tweeted.

Just like Wojnarowski, Perkins referenced the impact Rivers could have on the Clippers’ chances of signing Leonard. It is quite the pitch for the Clippers as the franchise has been preparing for the last year to have a face-to-face meeting. L.A. even hired former Sports Illustrated writer Lee Jenkins to a role that is essentially believed to be helping the Clippers create pitches for free agents as The Ringer detailed.

In a way, it makes sense that Jenkins, someone with relationships all around the league and a keen eye for finding information about players, would be valuable to the Clippers. Los Angeles is heading into a season and offseason that could prove crucial for the franchise as the team tries to nab at least one of the big-name free agents on the horizon. Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, and a handful of others will likely hit free agency next summer. Jenkins has written about and interviewed nearly everybody who will be of interest to the Clippers next year.

There Was a Fox Sports Report That Leonard Had Informed the Clippers They Were Out of the Running, But It Was Later Deleted

Fox Sports had posted comments featuring Chris Broussard reporting that Leonard had informed the Clippers that he would not be signing with the team. The report was quickly deleted, so it remains to be seen if there is any truth to the initial report, or if it was premature given the Clippers recent meeting. However, KTLA’s David Pingalore reported that it is the Clippers that Leonard is “leaning” towards signing with.

“The conversation with my @nba sources continues to be @kawhileonard “heavily leaning towards joining the @clippers. From conversations as of this evening I am still being told he is not interested in joining the @KingJames and @Lakers. Never has been in his sights,” Pingalore tweeted.

The three finalists for Leonard are believed to be the Lakers, Clippers and Raptors. With so many conflicting reports, we will only know for sure when Leonard announces his decision.

So far, the Clippers have re-signed Patrick Beverley and traded for Mo Harkless hoping that Leonard wants to be part of what they are building. Wojnarowski reported that the Clippers believe Harkless is a forward that would pair nicely with Leonard.