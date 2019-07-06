Kawhi Leonard Sent Raptors Players Last-Minute Text of Clippers News [Report]

The shock over the news of Kawhi Leonard’s signing with the Los Angeles Clippers and the blockbuster deal for the team to acquire Paul George which followed remains high. But with the outlook now beginning to really soak in, rumblings and reports on the decision continue to come out, and the latest is certainly interesting.

While Leonard was reportedly down to the Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers or a return to the Toronto Raptors, he took a unique avenue to inform his old team of the eventual move. According to Michael Grange of Rogers Sportsnet, Leonard told former Raptors teammates of his decision via text just as the news began breaking.

Kawhi told his Raptors teammates by text that he was leaving just as the news was of the move was breaking, I'm told. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) July 6, 2019

Regardless of how the news was passed along to Raptors players, it certainly had to hurt. At the very least, it appears Leonard did get a message out to his former teammates before things officially sent the NBA into a whirlwind. That obviously doesn’t make it any easier to hear, but from the sound of it, Leonard’s decision, along with the trade for George, all happened incredibly quickly.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Clippers’ Blockbuster Night Shakes NBA Landscape

The Clippers’ signing of Leonard and trade for George were revealed at the same time, obviously showing that it was a move the former Raptors star was hoping for. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news, and as he explained, Leonard pushed to find a way to get George to the Clippers and in turn, it resulted in his choice to sign there.

Although the addition of Leonard and George together is huge for the Clippers, they gave up a huge haul, which Woj revealed included five first-round picks. Beyond that, it also featured second-year guard Shai Gilgeous Alexander and forward Danilo Gallinari heading to the Thunder.

The Clippers are sending the Thunder four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps, league sources tell ESPN. Those picks go to OKC with Gallinari and SGA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

The belief over recent weeks was that Leonard was likely to head back to the Raptors or sign with the Lakers, which would mean teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Instead, he opted to head to Los Angeles, but do so with his own star teammate in George, as the Clippers are now well-equipped to battle the Lakers for many years to come.

Clippers’ Roster With Leonard & George Looks Impressive

Along with the additions of George and Leonard, the Clippers still have Patrick Beverley, who re-signed this offseason, along with the likes of Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell. To add to the overall depth on the Clippers bench, names like Landry Shamet, Maurice Harkless, Terance Mann and Mfiondu Kabengele all stand out.

In another big move made shortly after the Leonard news, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the Clippers re-signed center Ivica Zubac as well. The former Lakers big man who was acquired via trade last season will receive a four-year, $28 million deal to remain as a member of the Clippers.

READ NEXT: Russell Westbrook Trade: Top 4 Options to Land Thunder Star