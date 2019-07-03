Despite ESPN’s Jalen Rose coming out and saying his sources were telling him there was a “99% chance” Kawhi Leonard was staying in Toronto on a two-year deal, one of the most reliable Kawhi Leonard sources came out and debunked that myth. Cris Carter – yes NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter – has been known over the years for his reliable stream of information and a close connection to Kawhi Leonard and his camp.

Following Rose’s report on ESPN, NBA Twitter exploded with numerous unfounded reports that Leonard was signing with the Raptors and Carter decided to jump in and help set the record straight on where things actually stood.

Kawhi Leonard Still Undecided In Free Agency Amid Conflicting Reports, Says Cris Carter

A LOT of premature reports out there. Kawhi has NOT made his decision yet & all 3 teams are still in it. Yes, Lakers and Clippers are still in play and I’m 💯 certain of this.

I wouldn’t hold my breath on getting an answer any time soon. Kawhi still undecided. #Kawhiwatch — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) July 3, 2019

Given Carter’s long and reliable track record on Kawhi Leonard, his report that all three teams are still being considered is much more believable than Leonard already settling on a two year deal with the Raptors. It would make little sense for Leonard to dedicate as much time to meetings in Los Angeles as he did only to make a decision within hours of returning to Toronto.

Toronto may have already made their official pitch but there is likely a ton of more information for Leonard to sift through before he makes his final decision. As Carter says, this could be a while and it isn’t worth holding your breath for the signing to take place in the immediate future.

Other Lakers Free Agency Signings

Aside from their pursuit of Kawhi Leonard, the Lakers have made a few free agency signings in order to help bolster their depth so far. The first move was to sign Troy Daniels – a proven sharpshooter – to the roster to add shooting depth. Since then the Lakers promoted rookie Zach Norvell Jr. to a two-way deal as well as bringing defensive pitbull Jared Dudley into the mix.