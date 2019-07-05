Kawhi Leonard Is ‘Undecided’ on Lakers & Raptors Making Decision Unlikely Today

After previously reporting Kawhi Leonard would make an announcement on July 5th, Fox Sports Cris Carter now explains that the All-Star is still “undecided” making it unlikely that there is an announcement today. Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard reported that Leonard is deciding between the Lakers and Raptors.

“#KawhiUpdate: After looking like we would find out today, we will not. Kawhi is still undecided & is not going to finalize his decision today. Also, contrary to other reports, Kawhi is NOT interested in signing a 1 or 2 year deal. When he signs, it will be a long term contract,” Carter tweeted.

Prior to his recent tweet, Carter predicted on Fox Sports’ First Things First that Leonard would make a Lakers announcement on July 5th.

“For Kawhi, this is about which organization is going to support his quest to be the best player in the world and get as many championships as possible. To me, the only team that presents that is the Lakers. I believe there’s going to be an announcement today,” Carter said on Fox Sports.

Kawhi Leonard Has Been Predicted to Join Both the Lakers & Raptors

No Kawhi decision today, per @criscarter80. Saturday isn’t a “deadline,” but the NBA moratorium does ends at noon ET/9am PT on Saturday—that’s when trades and signings can become official. Perhaps we’ll get word in the morning. https://t.co/muWjtXtgna — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 5, 2019

By now, Leonard has been predicted to sign with both the Raptors and Lakers. ESPN’s Jalen Rose reported that Leonard’s chance to re-sign with the Raptors were “99 percent.”

“The exact quote from Jalen: ‘What I’m 99% hearing is that Kawhi Leonard will be returning to Toronto and signing a 2-year contract, just completed his 8th season, that will put him at 10 years and put him in position to get largest maximum deal for a player of his tenure,’” USA Today’s Dan Wolken tweeted.

There were false reports that Leonard was flying on a plane from Toronto to San Diego. Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher reported on The Herd that he has been “corresponding” with a member of the Lakers organization that believes Leonard is heading to the Raptors.

“Been corresponding with a member of the Lakers organization who thinks he’s going to Toronto. Not sure if they’re clued in or not but let’s put it this way, there isn’t a consensus across the org that Kawhi will be in the purple and gold,” Bucher said, per Raptors writer Kevin Rashidi.

There Is No Specific Timeline for Kawhi’s Decision

The league awaits Kawhi's decision… Where will The Klaw land? 👀 pic.twitter.com/N5vIgQB0F0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 5, 2019

As we have seen from previous reports, there is not a specific timeline for Leonard’s announcement. The All-Star is making a decision that will potentially impact the next four or five years of his life.

The start of free agency moved quickly with most of the top players making announcements on the first night of free agency. That said, it makes sense that Leonard wants to take his time with his decision. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke down Leonard’s potential timeline heading into July 4th.

“There is a sense that this may extend maybe even beyond tomorrow [July 4th],” Wojnarowski said on Scott Van Pelt’s Sportscenter. “I had heard two or three days ago that July 4th could be the day. I think there is a sense it could take even longer. He is going to decide when he is ready. I don’t think there is any question he is laboring over the decision because there are very distinct choices here. There are three very different teams, situations…a country. And he doesn’t have to rush this. They are all going to wait for him.”