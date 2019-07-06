UFC Star Max Holloway Begs Kawhi Leonard to Resign in Toronto [WATCH]

Max Holloway is the main event later this month at UFC 240, but just like everyone else, the MMA champ has been keeping an eye on where NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard will land in free agency.

Holloway is from Hawaii, but has grown very fond of Toronto, even going as far as calling it the “10th Island.” Hawaii is made up of eight major islands, and Las Vegas is nicknamed the ninth. So when he took to the mic on Friday for his press conference, one of the first things out of his mouth was a plea to Leonard to stay put with the Raptors.

“Kawhi, resign my dog,” Holloway said. “Please resign. Come back to Toronto. The 10th island, baby. Let’s get it done.”

Max Holloway started recruiting Kawhi back to the Raptors during his own presser 😂 (via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/cQtNa363JO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 5, 2019

Holloway has talked about his admiration for Leonard in the past, and even using it as inspiration for his own life.

“[Kawhi Leonard] said one of the most awesomest things I’ve ever heard,” Holloway said in an interview with The Score. “People asked him ‘do you think you’re the best player in the NBA right now,’ he said ‘I don’t care, I want to be the best team.’ That’s what I believe. Everybody sees me fighting, I’m one guy, and I win the belt, but they don’t see the team that’s behind me. I’ve got so many guys that sacrifice so much for me — my coaches, my training partners, my own family, my son. They all sacrifice a lot for me, and it’s a team thing. When I heard that, it’s very inspiring. Not only his on-court stuff is inspiring, but his off-court stuff is inspiring too.”

Leonard is reportedly deciding between the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers.

Max Holloway Has History as a Huge Raptors Fan

Holloway has a history as a fan of the Raptors and takes his alliance to the team very seriously. In April, right after seeing his 13-fight win streak come to an end, Holloway found a camera and vented not only on his loss, but also the Raptors to the Orlando Magic in the fist round of the playoffs.

“First Toronto, now this s—,” Holloway said.

“Toronto first then this shit!” @BlessedMMA was not happy about himself and the Raptors falling tonight in a message to @MikeBohnMMA #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/5Fkdd3kX80 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) April 14, 2019

He beat Brian Ortega at UFC 231 in Toronto, but before that fight, took in a Raptors game. The man known as “Blessed” met Drake at the game, who might have swayed him to join the “We the North” crew.

Holloway has posted reaction videos watching the Raptors run to the NBA title this year, which he predicted correctly.

“Six games again,” Holloway said. “Why not beat them in Golden State? We take the first two, we might take one away, they might take one [in Toronto]. Then we win the sixth one there. That’s the plan.”

Holloway’s fascination with the team north of the border could also have to do with general manager, Bobby Webster, also being a Hawaii native.

Webster recently spoke about his feelings on the team’s situation with Leonard.

“I wouldn’t call it stress or anxiety. It’s almost a complete respect for him to make the best decision for himself,” Webster said during a radio interview. “I think he knows who we are and we’ll obviously have a chance to sit down and talk about it again, but he knows who we are and I think that’s the benefit of doing the deal a year early, to have that opportunity for him to come to this city, come to this organization and get a sense of who we were.”

Holloway currently holds 145-pound featherweight belt and will face Frankie Edgar in Edmonton on July 27. It might not be Toronto, but Holloway will likely have a few extra Canadian fans in the crowd if his plea for Leonard works out.