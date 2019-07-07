Kendrick Norton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Miami Dolphin’s defensive lineman Kendrick Norton crashed into a concrete barrier on State Road 836 near Miami early Thursday morning. The 22-year-old was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center after sustaining multiple injuries.

Officer’s on the scene reported that Norton’s arm had been pinned underneath the vehicle requiring it to be amputated on the scene. Norton’s sports agent Malki Kawa confirmed the initial reports on Twitter Thursday morning.

“With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm. We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy. ”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Norton, His Girlfriend, and One Other Were Injured in the Two-Car Crash

At approximately 1:18am on Thursday, July 4 Norton’s 2017 Ford F250 collided with a concrete barrier and rolled onto its roof. The Florida Highway Patrol recovered the overturned vehicle on the Dolphin Expressway (State Road 836) westbound ramp near Miami Interational Airport.

Norton reportedly sustained head trauma in addition to his severe arm injury. He was listed as in critical condition through Thursday night but has since been upgraded to stable.

Kawa told reporters that Norton’s girlfriend was a passenger when the accident occurred. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated.

“From what I understand, she’ll make a full recovery. She should be OK,” said Kawa.

The second car involved in the incident was a 2015 gray Maserati sedan. The car sustained minor damage and it’s driver, 30-year-old Jessie Pena, was not hurt.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho indicated that the crash is still under investigation. Charges have not yet been filed against either driver.

2. Norton Was a Standout Defensive Player at the University of Miami

A Jacksonville, Florida native, Norton played his college ball at the University of Miami. As a “true freshman” he played in 12 games his first season and accrued 19 tackles. He made his collegiate debut against Bethune-Cookman on September 5, 2015, where he totaled 1 tackle and a 7 -yard sack in the team’s 45-0 win.

Norton started all 13 of the Hurricane’s games in his sophomore season and was considered one of the team’s top defensive playmakers. With 39 total tackles—21 of which were solo—he ranked seventh on the team and second among defensive linemen. That same year he earned third-team All-ACC honors as awarded by ACC coaches.

As a junior, Norton earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention after starting 12 of the team’s 13 games. He finished the season with 26 tackles and 2 sacks.

Norton opted to end his collegiate career after his junior year in order to be eligible for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Prior to college, Norton played football at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville.

3. The Carolina Panthers Drafted Norton in the 7th Round of the 2018 Draft

The Carolina Panthers drafted Norton in the 7th round as the 242nd pick overall. Leading up to the draft, NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein graded Norton as a 5.5, meaning he was considered a player who had the potential to become an instant starter. Zierlein also lauded the 6’3” 314-pound lineman’s “good combination of mass and natural strength.”

One AFC area scout described Norton as “[being] good at what they ask him to do. You know he’s not a sexy pick but he could end up playing early because he can eat up blocks.”

Despite scout predictions, Norton didn’t see NFL action in the 2018 – 2019 season but was a member of the Panther’s practice squad.

4. The Upcoming Season Would Have Been Norton’s First in the NFL

The Miami Dolphins claimed Norton off waivers from the Panthers on December 19, 2018. Shortly after being moved to the Dolphins, Norton was placed on the team’s 53-man roster.

“I saw a chance to come down here and maybe get some playing time,” Norton told the Miami Herald in May. “No regrets. I’ve got to take the good and the bad and make the best of any situation.”

He was expected to compete against teammates Christian Wilkins, Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor for playing time on the Dolphins’ defensive line this season.

5. “KJ is a Fighter,” Says Norton’s Mom, Tess Stephens

On Friday morning, Tess Stephens posted a message of hope on Facebook.

“KJ is a fighter!! And he will fight through this! Yes he did lose his arm but he’s got his life! We ask for respect and privacy during this time for him to heal and grieve for he has lost so that he can get up and fight for all the many blessings he still has and WILL have! My family & I THANK U all and love u all!”

A day later, she posted a photograph on Instagram of her gripping her son’s outstretched hand. The post’s caption again noted Norton’s strength.

“I would like to share with you all that my strong young man remains in stable condition. At present, he continues to be kept in a state where his strength does not hinder his body’s opportunity to heal and recover from the shock of his injuries and a massive loss of blood. Very soon, we plan to get him up and begin the long road to recovery.”

By midday, Saturday Norton had regained consciousness and was ready to talk to teammates and family. In a Twitter post by Kawa, Norton asked “…where his boys at? Fellas hit my FaceTime…”

According to Kawa, Norton hasn’t lost his sense of humor despite the accident.