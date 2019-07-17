Ex-Nets All-Star Honored Kevin Durant is Wearing His Number

Kevin Durant is a Brooklyn Net.

He’ll also wear No. 7.

The two-time Finals MVP announced on social media that he would be rocking No. 7 for the Brooklyn Nets after wearing No. 35 for his entire NBA career to date.

Durant isn’t the first Net to wear No. 7.

Kenny Anderson wore lucky number 7 as a Net, too.

A 6-2 point guard, Anderson was a four-time Parade All-American and New York’s Mr. Basketball in 1989 as a student-athlete at Archbishop Molloy High School in Queens.

While in college, Anderson led the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to the Final Four in 1990. He was selected by the New Jersey Nets with the second pick in the 1991 NBA Draft.

Anderson played for nine teams in his 14-year NBA career and is fondly remembered as a Net. Anderson is honored that Durant is wearing No. 7.

“How lucky can you get man,” Anderson told me via text message.

“One of the greatest wearing number 7? It’s awesome baby, ‘capital A,’ baby and I say it in Dick Vitale’s voice.”

For those keeping score at home, Anderson shares a commonality with Kyrie Irving, they both are hoopers that represent the New York Metropolitan area.

A West Orange, New Jersey native, Irving is a graduate of St. Patrick High School in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Worth noting: Irving grew up liking the then-New Jersey Nets when they ran the NBA’s Eastern Conference during the days of Jason Kidd, Kenyon Martin and Richard Jefferson.

Being a local product from the Tri-State area and playing for the Nets is great for Irving.

Kyrie Irving is excited to get started.

“Wow, Wow,” Irving recently told Brett Carroll and Charles Daye on the the D.O.P.E.Podcast.

“It’s been a long free agency, it’s been a long ride. “Set the world on fire. “Nets fans around the world unite.”

Irving and Anderson join Brooklyn natives Stephon Marbury and Isaiah Whitehead in representing the hometown Nets.

Kenny Anderson and Kevin Durant aren’t the only Nets to wear No. 7.

If you’re tardy to the party: Seven-time NBA All Star Joe Johnson also wore it.

Johnson was traded to the Brooklyn Nets from the Atlanta Hawks on July 11, 2012 in exchange for Jordan Farmar, Anthony Morrow, Jordan Williams, Johan Petro, DeShawn Stevenson, and a 2013 first-round draft pick.

Joe Johnson spent four seasons with the Nets.

The forward also bridged the Nets’ transition to the Barclays Center after years spent at the Meadowlands swamp in East Rutherford, New Jersey and the Prudential Center in Newark.

Paired with Deron Williams, Johnson had an impact on that Nets team.

Brooklyn reached the playoffs for the first time in five years during that era while going through coaching shuffles with Avery Johnson, P.J. Carlesimo and Jason Kidd.

Johnson is confident in the Nets’ future after their free agency splashes to acquire not just Durant, but also Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan.

“I think they’re going to be great,” Johnson told The Associated Press’ Brian Mahoney.

“I think it’s a lot different now.”

