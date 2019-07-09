New York Knicks Roster & Starting Lineup if Marcus Morris Signs

It appears a big decision could be on the horizon for former Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris. While Morris initially agreed to terms on a free-agent deal with the San Antonio Spurs, the latest rumblings point to a potential change of heart. In turn, this could lead to the forward opting to sign with the New York Knicks on a shorter deal.

As Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported, Morris initially agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Spurs. But his agreement was just a verbal one (as all free-agent deals are during the moratorium period), and he’s now considering signing a one-year, $15 million offer with the Knicks.

Yahoo Sources: New York Knicks have a one-year, roughly $15 million offer on the table for Marcus Morris who is considering reneging on his two-year, $20 million agreement with San Antonio. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 9, 2019

If the move happens it would add even more frontcourt depth to the Knicks roster, as they’ve made multiple additions this offseason at the forward positions. Let’s take a look at how the Knicks would look with Morris, both in terms of their starting lineup and 2019-20 roster.

Knicks Roster & Starting Lineup With Marcus Morris

*Notates expected starter

C: Mitchell Robinson*, Bobby Portis

PF: Julius Randle*, Marcus Morris, Taj Gibson

SF: Kevin Knox*, Reggie Bullock, Ignas Brazdeikis

SG: R.J. Barrett*, Wayne Ellington, Allonzo Trier, Damyean Dotson

PG: Dennis Smith Jr.*, Elfrid Payton, Frank Ntilikina

It’s also worth noting that the Knicks appear to be in the process of re-working the deal which was agreed to with Reggie Bullock. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Knicks and Bullock’s agent are re-evaluating his “fitness” to play a full season, and how that situation could play out remains a talking point.

ESPN Sources: The New York Knicks and free agent Reggie Bullock are re-working an original two-year, $21M deal, with both sides motivated to find an agreement with new terms. Agent David Bauman and the Knicks are re-evaluating Bullock’s fitness to play a full season in 2019-20. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 9, 2019

The Knicks have been active in free agency even after missing on the top names such as Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving. It’s resulted in them adding multiple talented big men this offseason, but it appears the frontcourt could become somewhat overcrowded based on the current outlook.

There’s a realistic chance that every frontcourt player on the Knicks could see minutes to some extent, which makes the current structure of the roster a bit head-scratching. Regardless, if the Knicks do add Morris, it’d be another talented piece to an interesting new-look core in The Big Apple.

Marcus Morris May Leave Spurs in Tough Spot

Morris signing with the Knicks would be noteworthy, but the impact this move could have on the Spurs is even more of a talking point. As ESPN’s Bobby Marks pointed out, San Antonio traded Davis Bertans with the expectation of Morris coming.

Have seen players back out of deals but the Marcus Morris situation takes it to another level- Considering that San Antonio traded Davis Bertans- Acquired Dem. Carroll with the trade exception created from Bertans- Opening up the full $9.3M midlevel for Morris. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 9, 2019

There’s a lot to be figured out with this situation, but if Morris does flip to the Knicks from the Spurs, it’d be a unique decision to evaluate. He’d almost certainly be losing playing time by opting to do so, although he’d pick up additional money while playing on a one-year deal. If Morris did choose to head to New York, he’d have the chance to test the free agency market again next offseason.

