Knicks Summer League Roster: RJ Barrett Among Top Players to Watch

The New York Knicks may have one of the best rosters and lineups at the 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is largely thanks to the team’s addition of No. 3 overall pick and former Duke Blue Devils star RJ Barrett. Beyond Barrett, the Knicks have an intriguing group playing in Vegas and should be a top contender to take home the title.

The Knicks were one of the favorites to land the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and potentially add Barrett’s teammate in Zion Williamson. Although they dropped to the third pick, Barrett is an impressive consolation prize. We’re going to take a look at the Knicks’ roster and summer league lineup while evaluating a few names who’ll be worth keeping an eye on through the start of July.

New York Knicks Summer League Roster & Lineup

*Note: All roster information courtesy of NBA.com.

Kadeem Allen, guard

Ignas Brazdeikis, forward

RJ Barrett, guard/forward

Tyler Cavanaugh, forward

Markel Crawford, guard

Henry Ellenson, forward

Amir Hinton, guard

Zak Irvin, guard/forward

VJ King, forward

Kevin Knox, forward

Lamar Peters, guard

Allonzo Trier, guard

Mitchell Robinson, center

Kenny Smith, guard

Andrew White III, forward

Kenny Wooten, forward

