The Lakers’ offseason has been one to remember and often times lost among all the major acquisitions is the fact that Kyle Kuzma looks ready to take a big step forward in his third season. After nearly averaging 20 points per game in his first two years, Kuzma has been working relentlessly with a number of big names this offseason to improve his game on both sides of the basketball.

Kyle Kuzma Talks Offseason Workouts and Lakers’ Expectations

Kuzma spoke to the media at his basketball camp and after talking extensively about the camp itself and reminiscing on his days attending basketball camps in Flint as a kid, Kuzma turned his attention to this offseason and the 2019-2020 Lakers.

Kuzma mentioned that he has been working hard in the offseason on his on-court and mental games to prepare for the coming season and the evidence more than backs his claims up. Aside from publicly hitting up Ron Artest and working with known shooting coach LethalShooter to hone his on-court skills, Kuzma has been publicly lauded by his new teammates for stepping up and acting as a leader for the Lakers. Helping to facilitate group chats among his teammates and working out with a number of them already, Kuzma seems to be taking an active role in helping to establish some strong team chemistry among a number of new faces.

Kuzma also touched on the Lakers’ expectations for the season and didn’t miss a beat when he said the goal is to at the very least make the playoffs. While the Lakers are likely hoping for a bit more than JUST a playoff birth, the franchise hasn’t played postseason basketball since 2013 and needs to get back on the right track before thinking about winning championship #17.

Kyle Kuzma Lakers Role Uncertain Heading Into 2019-2020

With the addition of Anthony Davis to the roster, Kyle Kuzma is pushed into an interesting situation on the Lakers. Despite being one of their most talented players, he might be forced into a role off the bench given that he isn’t suited to play in the backcourt or play center. With James and Davis set to see heavy minutes in the starting lineup at the forward positions, the possibility of Kuzma operating as a sixth man for the Lakers is a very real possibility.

The Lakers could theoretically run out a lineup featuring Kuzma, Davis, and James – however, this would involve moving Davis out of his preferred position of Power Forward and into the Center position that he is far less comfortable playing. At Forward, Davis can take the most advantage of his freakish athletic gifts and typically has a bit more room to operate compared to being relegated to staying close to the rim as a center.

As a result, expect Kuzma to fill in and give James and Davis breathers from the bench. The Lakers could make an effort to keep one of the two on the court at all times and still have the ability to play the elite scoring talent that is Kuzma alongside either one.