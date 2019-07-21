Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup 2019-20 After Kostas Antetokounmpo Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Kostas Antetokounmpo, the brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo, to a two-way contract as one of the final additions to their 2019-20 roster. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Lakers initially claimed Antetokounmpo off waivers.

“The Los Angeles Lakers have claimed Kostas Antetokounmpo off free agency waivers, sources tell

@TheAthleticNBA @Stadium…Kostas Antetokounmpo — the younger brother of NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — heads to the Lakers on a two-way deal,” Charania tweeted.

As the two-way deal indicates, Antetokounmpo is a bit of a project and played in just two games last season for the Mavericks. Antetokounmpo averaged 1 point, 1 steal and .5 rebounds in those contests. He also played in the G-League for the Texas Legends averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks last season.

Lakers Roster & Projected Starting Lineup 2019-20

C: DeMarcus Cousins, JaVale McGee

PF: Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Johnathan Williams (RFA)

SF: Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Talen Horton-Tucker

SG: Danny Green, Troy Daniels, Alex Caruso, Zach Norvell Jr. (Two-Way)

PG: LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook

Two-Way: Kostas Antetokounmpo

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle noted that Antetokounmpo needed to develop a “consistent motor.” We will see if the Lakers are able to get the most out of Antetokounmpo with the change of scenery.

“He needs to develop that consistent motor,” Rick told ESPN. “His brother is a great example of that. Kostas has made significant improvements, particularly over the last few weeks, and that’s one of the reasons he’s on this trip. He’s earned it.”

Antetokounmpo noted to The Undefeated that he received a good bit of advice from Isaiah Thomas who was also a late draft pick.

“[Thomas] just told me get to work,” Antetokounmpo explained to The Undefeated. “Work hard and play hard. It doesn’t matter if you’re the No. 1 pick or undrafted. You define your game, not your pick.”