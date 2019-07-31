The Lakers have a new coach and new superstar in town this summer. Coach Frank Vogel and Anthony Davis join forces with incumbent star LeBron James to try and not only bring the Lakers to the playoffs for the first time since 2013 but actually compete for another NBA title. While Vogel has talked extensively about how he intends to utilize James, he hasn’t offered much insight into how he plans to use Davis until now.

Lakers’ Frank Vogel Breaks Down Anthony Davis’ Potential Role

Vogel showered Davis with praise on Chris Mannix’s latest podcast and lauded him as one of the best players in the league and for all intents and purposes, a basketball unicorn.

“He’s a major focal point. He’s one of the best players in the league. He’ll be involved in every way that I can possibly use him. Offensively, he’s got the ability to play the four or the five, stretch the floor from the three-point line, post up, be a lob threat rolling through the basket. He literally does it all. He’ll be able to rebound and push on the break. Obviously, you’re going to be a major factor there. And then defensively, he can do it all as well. He’s got that athleticism, can guard on the perimeter, an elite rim protector, a rebounder. Just one of the best two-way players in the game. Usually when you talk about two-way players, you’re talking about wings, you know, the Paul George’s and Kawhi Leonard’s of the world. Avery Bradley for instance, another guy we have on our squad. But you don’t usually talk about guys like that at the power forward or center position, and that’s what we have in AD.”

Vogel essentially says there isn’t any other player in the league quite like Anthony Davis. An unmatched defender in the low post and a dominant, versatile offensive force, Davis’ unique skillset should be on full display as a key focal point of the Lakers’ attack plan alongside LeBron. LeBron’s elite playmaking skill set should serve Davis well – as should the familiarity of playing alongside old teammates Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins.

Anthony Davis Shares Funny Lakers Story on Kimmel

Anthony Davis made an appearance on Kimmel last night and detailed a funny story about how he found out that he was traded to the Lakers. While he previously mentioned he found out while watching a movie, he decided to dive into a bit deeper detail about the sequence of events that lead up to him finding out he was being traded.

First, Davis gave some insight into the movie he was watching – Downsizing, starring Matt Damon. Apparently, Davis ignored a number of calls from his agent – as Davis is a big advocate of no phones during the movie, even at home – before deciding to finally give him a callback. He called the next bit a whirlwind before sharing how LeBron sent him, more or less, a novel welcoming him to the team mere minutes after news of the trade broke.