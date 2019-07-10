Lakers’ Danny Green Praises LeBron James for Handling of Free Agency

While the world awaited Kawhi Leonard’s free agency decision, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was apparently helping to ease the minds of the team’s other free-agent targets. Or, at least he was keeping in contact with Leonard’s longtime teammate and current Lakers guard Danny Green.

During the latest episode of Green’s podcast with Harrison Sanford ‘Inside The Green Room,’ the former Toronto Raptors guard spoke about free agency. Specifically, he praised LeBron along with Kyle Kuzma for their roles while citing how James kept him patient, per ShowtimeForum.

“Bron was really good with the process and keeping me patient. Kuz, I just talked to him here and there, and how they were like ‘we’re talking to so and so and trying to make this happen — we’re just waiting on your boy to see what he has to say or do.’” Green stated.

It appears that while Green was obviously aware that the hold-up on a decision from the Lakers stemmed from Leonard’s decision, that LeBron stayed in contact with him throughout the process. It certainly stands out, and it paid off in the end, as Green fills a major need for the Lakers and is a strong addition, especially considering the circumstances.

Danny Green’s Two-Year Contract With Lakers Fills Roster Need

While the Lakers added Anthony Davis via trade this offseason, the fact they missed on Leonard in free agency allowed them to pay multiple players a bit more money. In turn, this created a more well-rounded lineup for the most part, and Green is a big part of that.

As Spotrac shows, the 32-year-old guard inked a two-year, $30 million deal which benefits both sides. The Lakers add a player who’s a strong defender and can knock down shots from beyond the arc, both of which are obvious areas of need. But beyond that, Green will be a free agent at age 34, setting him up to earn one more decent-sized deal, assuming he plays well with the Lakers.

