After adding veteran coaches like Lionel Hollins and Jason Kidd to head coach Frank Vogel’s staff, the Lakers made another move by adding Vogel’s former assistant in Indiana – Quinton Crawford. Crawford has a long history working alongside Vogel and should help tremendously in implementing the coach’s scheme on the Lakers.

Lakers Set to Hire Quinton Crawford as Assistant Coach

Lakers to hire Quinton Crawford as assistant coach on Frank Vogel's staff, per source. Crawford worked as a head video coordinator/player development with Vogel in Orlando. Crawford spent last season in same role with Charlotte. He began career as assistant VC in Sacramento. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) July 19, 2019

Previously serving as Vogel’s video coordinator during his run with the Indiana Pacers, Crawford brings a high basketball IQ and a deep knowledge of Vogel’s system and tendencies to a star-studded coaching staff. While not necessarily a big name like Hollins or Kidd, Crawford offers a steady hand among a cast of newcomers. While Vogel has undoubtedly adjusted his schemes during his time away from the game, Crawford should be an extremely useful asset in helping to ensure some form of continuity as the season begins.

Crawford has extensive playoff experience alongside Vogel as well and brings that experience to the veteran Laker squad that has missed the playoffs since 2013. Assuming they can avoid the injury bug that struck them in 2018-2019, the Lakers look primed to make a run back into the playoffs and seriously contend for an NBA title.

Lakers Offseason Moves Have Team Geared For Western Conference Title

In addition to adding Anthony Davis in a blockbuster trade, the Lakers made a number of moves to bolster their depth and offer a plethora of shooters and defenders to surround their two superstars. Perhaps their biggest free agent signing was former All-NBA star DeMarcus Cousins, who is coming off yet another injury-plagued season.

In addition to Cousins, the Lakers brought back key role players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, and Rajon Rondo – all of whom figure to play a prominent role this season as well. Danny Green, Avery Bradley, and Troy Daniels also come on board to help offer more shooting and defending on the wing as the team looks to surround Davis and James with as much spacing as possible.

As a result of their slew of offseason moves, the Lakers hold the best betting odds to win the Western Conference – a vast improvement for a team that finished 37-54 while missing the playoffs last season. The addition of Davis initially vaulted the Lakers into a tie with the Clippers (in the eyes of the oddsmakers), yet their solid work filling out the remainder of the roster has firmly moved the Lakers into the sole lead.

The Lakers narrowly edge out the Clippers, Rockets, and Warriors for the top betting spot with the Jazz and Nuggets not too far behind. The power vacuum left by the absence of Durant and Thompson for Golden State next season has turned the West into a wide-open race. While the Warriors improved with the addition of D’Angelo Russell, until Thompson returns they likely remain far from the best team in the conference.