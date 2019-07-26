To say that Jared Dudley is a well-traveled NBA veteran would be an understatement. The Lakers will be Dudley’s seventh NBA team so far and the journeyman has played alongside – and mentored – a number of the game’s top talents. While the Lakers’ remaining young core member – Kyle Kuzma – will likely receive the brunt of Dudley’s tutelage this coming season, it seems that Anthony Davis may also draw some of Dudley’s attention this coming season.

Lakers’ Jared Dudley Explains How He Can Elevate Anthony Davis’ Game

Dudley seems to understand his role as a veteran mentor and locker room presence well on the team. Lakers Nation reported Dudley even going as far as to break down how he can help take Davis’ game to the next level from a mental standpoint.

“With A.D., it’s not really teaching A.D. He knows everything. It’s maybe what I see out there on the floor when guys are giving him different looks. I remember times when I frustrated him and tried to front him and get into his head, techniques that veteran players try to use,” Dudley explained. “His potential is to be the best player in the NBA. Two years ago, I think we all put him in the top three or top four. Obviously last year he was going through trade rumors and not really competing when it comes to playoffs, your game kind of gets taken out of it. I expect a huge year from him, an MVP type of season and a season where people talk about Anthony Davis being one of the top basketball players in the NBA.”

Dudley brings up a good point in saying from a fundamental standpoint, there really isn’t much he or anyone else can do to coach up Davis. Davis possesses an otherworldly skill set and is capable of doing things on a basketball court that few, if any, other humans are capable of. However, Dudley is one of the league’s grittiest defenders and understanding how to neutralize defensive pests similar to Dudley should go a long ways towards helping Davis become an even deadlier weapon in high-pressure situations.

Latest Lakers Over/Under Win Totals Point to Playoff Expectations

The latest win totals are out for the Lakers and while projected for a massive turnaround, they aren’t necessarily projected to be as dominant as many fans expected. Set at 51.5 wins (excuse the typo in ESPN’s video above), there are five Western Conference teams with win totals higher than the Lakers, indicating that Vegas oddsmakers feel they have a better chance to finish ahead of the new-look Lakers.

In this scenario, the Lakers would make the playoffs but wouldn’t enjoy homecourt advantage in the first round as they would fall outside the top four. While the first goal for the Lakers is to get back into the playoffs, the championship-laden franchise is hungry for its first title in nearly a decade. Despite the latest Vegas Odds, expectations remain sky-high in Los Angeles as the team attempts to capitalize on LeBron James‘ final productive seasons.