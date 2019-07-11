The Los Angeles Lakers still have available roster spots left and continue to take a look at a number of different players. After reportedly taking a look at fellow NBA players on the comeback trail – Monta Ellis & Amar’e Stoudemire – it seems the Lakers are taking a look at another NBA veteran to fill one of their final (non two-way) roster spots.

Lakers Keeping an Eye on Marreese Speights‘ Comeback Attempt

Marreese Speights held a free-agent workout for NBA teams today in Las Vegas. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was in attendance along with staffers from several other teams. Last year in China, Speights averaged 22.7 points, 7.5 boards and 3.1 threes (while shooting 36% from deep). — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 10, 2019

With the Lakers looking to add another frontcourt player for depth purposes, Marreese Speights – coming off a monster year in the Chinese Basketball Association – seems to be getting a real look from the purple and gold. Despite his declining production over the past few years of his NBA career, Speights looks to be a strong fit for the way the NBA is evolving even in his older age. Showing an increased ability to step back behind the three-point line and knock down shots regularly, Speights adding a stretch element to his game could be his key back into the NBA.

Coming off a monster year in the CBA, Speights can clearly still play the game at a high level but given the Lakers’ roster needs, he might simply not be the best fit. He does offer a cheap backup option to DeMarcus Cousins and JaVale Mcgee who could bring a different dynamic to the Lakers’ offense but LA may be better suited adding to their wing depth after the announcement of LeBron James moving to point guard.

Lakers 2019-2020 Season Preview

The Lakers are geared up for a major turnaround after their disappointing 2018-2019 season. Struck hard by the injury bug, the Lakers stumbled to a 37-45 finish en route to missing the playoffs once again. However, after adding Anthony Davis and crucial new members to the supporting cast, the Lakers are looking to make a major improvement on the season.

As mentioned above, LeBron James is making the full-time move to point guard and while it sounds good on paper, it really isn’t much different from the role LeBron played on the Cleveland Cavaliers. James already mostly plays a “point forward” role within the offense and moving him to point guard really just allows the Lakers to get another bigger body in their starting lineup.

Davis and LeBron will be one of the most interesting duos to keep an eye on in the NBA as on paper, the two players seemingly complement one another perfectly. James has never had a versatile offensive threat like Davis as pick and roll partner and as long as the Lakers can help keep some shooters on the floor to give them room to operate near the basket, the two could be in line for a massive season.

