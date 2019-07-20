The Los Angeles Lakers announced today that Jordan Caroline had been signed to the roster. Caroline sat the majority of Summer League before showing out in the final three games – including the Lakers’ impressive 25-point comeback win in the finale.

Despite being slightly undersized, Caroline showed off a high motor and the ability to pitch in across multiple areas of the game. Caroline excelled at Nevada alongside the Martin twins and mainly fell out of the draft due to a combination of his age and lack of ideal size for a big man. However, if Caroline’s summer league play is any indication, the Lakers’ scouting department may have found another diamond in the rough.

Lakers Sign Summer League Standout Jordan Caroline

Caroline put together an extremely strong finish to Summer League, going for 27, 14, and 20 points in the final three games. Flashing an ability to effectively finish around the rim within the flow of the offense, Caroline proved to offer some significant upside.

Caroline is definitely still a raw product and needs to dramatically improve on the boards in order to carve out significant playing time at the next level. Furthermore, he needs to find out how to effectively score against bigger and stronger competition that he will inevitably face in the NBA.

While he most likely won’t make the final roster, expect Caroline to join the Lakers’ G-League squad and be a potential target to bring on board next season after he gets a bit more seasoning and work with the developmental staff.

Other Lakers Summer League Standouts

Outside of Caroline, the Lakers had a number of other intriguing players make an impact on the Summer League circuit. Most notably, two-way signee Zach Norvell Jr. had an excellent showing as the lead scorer for the Summer League Lakers. Showing an excellent deep ball alongside impressive defensive chops, Norvell looks to be a two-way player who should be able to contribute quality minutes at the NBA level immediately. He won’t be asked to do too much offensively which could potentially make him an even deadlier catch and shoot target for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to kick out to.

Devontae Cacok was another Summer Leaguer who put together an extremely impressive run. While he struggled with fouls, he played with infectious energy while being a walking double-double. Cacok proved to be an excellent outlet for lobs and easy looks in the transition game and despite lacking ideal big man size, has the athleticism to play well beyond his height. Cacok is certainly a raw product who – similar to Caroline – probably won’t make the roster outright in training camp. However, keep an eye on him to tear up the G-League and potentially develop into a quality bench weapon for the Lakers in the years to come.