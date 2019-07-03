Lakers Summer League Standouts, Devontae Cacok Among 3 Rising Stars

After an extremely poor showing from the Lakers in their Summer League debut against the Miami Heat, the team made some crucial lineup adjustments and put together an impressive win over a talented Golden State Warriors team.

Over the course of the first two games, a few players have started to separate themselves from the pack and look to be key contributors for the more prestigious Las Vegas Summer League coming up in a few days time.

With another matchup tonight against the host team, the Sacramento Kings, keep an eye on these players who have already shown they have what it takes to show out at the Summer League

Lakers Summer League Standouts: Devontae Cacok

By far the biggest standout performer on the Lakers so far has been Devontae Cacok. While he hasn’t led the team in scoring, he has provided an electric burst of energy and hits the glass incredibly well despite his usual size disadvantage. Listed only at 6’7″ but asked to play the center due to the Lakers’ lack of size, Cacok has thrived as he possesses excellent athleticism and consistently outworks his opponents down low.

He is undoubtedly a raw player and takes advantage of the generous foul rules the Summer League allows – something he needs to work on to be successful at the professional level. However, his athleticism and motor give him an intriguing upside that the Lakers are going to be more than likely willing to take a gamble on.

Looking to be cut from the Montrezl Harrell school of interior players, Cacok has an extremely bright future with the Lakers if he can continue to play with the same tenacity moving forward. Signed to an Exhibit 10 deal, don’t be surprised to see Cacok dominate the G-League and possibly work his way onto the Lakers’ roster in a year or two.

Lakers Summer League Standouts: Zach Norvell Jr.

The Lakers’ two-way signee has been pouring in the points for the Lakers’ Summer League team as after going for 16 in his debut, he hit 20 in the follow-up affair. Zach Norvell Jr. has flashed an exceptional ability to pull up off the dribble and score from all three levels of the court. In addition to his overall scoring, his deep ball is coming along surprisingly well.

Shooting 5-11 from behind the arc in Summer League so far, if Norvell continues his strong play (and in particular his shooting) in Summer League and into training camp, he might find himself upgraded to a full-time roster spot.

Lakers Summer League Standouts: Marcus Allen

Marcus Allen was a member of the South Bay Lakers last season and after a tough first showing against the Heat, dialed things up against the Warriors. Despite coming off the bench, Allen’s suffocating defense was a key component to the Lakers’ building out a sizeable lead that they wouldn’t give up. Allen played unselfishly on the offensive end and seemed to understand his role as a defensive-minded point well as the second unit absolutely thrashed whatever the Warriors put in front of him.

While still likely an offensive liability at the NBA level, Allen looks to be rapidly improving after his first year of professional basketball. If he keeps his trajectory up, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility to see him as a defensive hound that could one day serve a useful role on the NBA squad off the bench.