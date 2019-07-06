After Kawhi Leonard’s blockbuster decision to spurn the Lakers and head to the Clippers, the two teams face off in a Summer League grudge match where tensions are sure to be high. Laker faithful are rightfully upset that Leonard’s holdout caused them to miss out on other top free agent targets and with Vegas Summer League being such a short drive from LA, expect solid contingencies of both Lakers and Clippers fans in attendance.

The Lakers dropped their first Vegas Summer League matchup against a talented Bulls team while the Clippers are making their debut in Las Vegas this evening. The Clippers are going to be without promising second-year player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he was traded to the Thunder in the Paul George deal and offer the Lakers a tough but relatively winnable matchup.

Lakers Summer League Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Clippers

* – Denotes Expected Starter

PG: Joe Young*, Marcus Allen, Conner Frankamp, Codi Miller-McIntyre

SG: Dakota Mathias*, Jaron Johnson, Talen Horton-Tucker (Out)

SF: Zach Norvell Jr.*, Jeffrey Carroll

PF: Rosco Allen*, Jordan Caroline, Aric Holman

C: Nick Perkins*, Devontae Cacok

Lakers vs Clippers Summer League Preview

Despite coming off a loss in their Summer League opener with the Bulls, Zach Norvell Jr. stood out for the Lakers once again. Norvell has now led the Lakers in scoring in three of their four Summer League outings along with hitting the game-winner in the only game he DIDN’T lead the team in points. Norvell has flashed excellent efficiency from deep along with solid decision-making skills on the offensive end while providing some competent defensive minutes. While signed to a two-way deal, expect Norvell to make an impact at the NBA level in the games the Lakers choose to keep him around.

For the Clippers, their pair of draft picks – Mfiondu Kabengele & Terance Mann – should be interesting to keep an eye on. Kabengele, in particular, should provide a matchup problem for the extremely small Lakers and Nick Perkins will have his work cut out for him down low. The Clippers are an extremely talented Summer League roster and despite not having played in the Vegas Summer League, should pose a solid test for the young Lakers.

The Lakers showed an ability to make solid adjustments and bounce back in the California Classic and while Vegas offers some tougher competition, expect more of the same from the young Lakers team. The Lakers have considerably more time playing together and while talent usually reigns supreme in Summer League, the Lakers have shown the ability to look like an extremely competent defensive unit at times and could take advantage of a team finding its legs.

Emotions should be riding high tonight after Kawhi Leonard’s decision to spurn the Lakers and sign with the Clippers so expect an exciting, hard-fought affair.