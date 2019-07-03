After a nice bounce-back win for the Lakers Summer League squad in the California Classic, the Lakers look to finish their Las Vegas warmup with another win over the host team Sacramento. On the back of an extremely strong showing from a number of bench players, the Lakers were finally able to find a rhythm on offense while looking much more cohesive on the defensive unit.

The turnaround and dramatic improvement on the mental mistake side of things was most impressive and if the young Lakers can continue to play smart basketball, they should be a serious threat to the more talented teams that will populate the Vegas Summer League.

Lakers’ Summer League Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Kings

* – Denotes Projected Starter

PG: Jordan Howard*, Marcus Allen, Conner Frankamp, Codi Miller-McIntyre, Joe Young (rest)

SG: Dakota Mathias*, Jaron Johnson, Talen Horton-Tucker (expected to not play)

SF: Zach Norvell Jr.*, Jeffrey Carroll

PF: Rosco Allen*, Jordan Caroline, Aric Holman

C: Nick Perkins*, Devontae Cacok

Lakers Summer League Standouts So Far

The two big names to stand out from the pack so far have been Devontae Cacok and Zach Norvell Jr. Both are first-year players out of college and while Norvell has led the team in scoring on every occasion, arguably no player has had a bigger overall impact than Cacok. A force on the glass and proving to be an effective finisher around the rim, Cacok plays with a physical authority despite his relative lack in size for a big man at 6’7″. Cacok finished his last game with an absurd stat line of 16 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks as his two-way play helped the Lakers second unit establish a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Despite coming off the bench, Cacok found himself on the floor to close out the game and looks to be an impressive young asset to keep an eye on moving forward.

Zach Norvell Jr. continued his hot streak and had an even better night shooting the basketball. Clearly establishing himself as the Lakers’ primary scorer, Norvell has looked excellent getting buckets at all three levels and seems to be a two-way player who could contribute positive minutes to the big club right away. He seems to be struggling slightly with keeping his man in front of him as he makes the jump to the professional level but his offensive upside helps mitigate those shortcomings. Norvell was a plus defender in college and there isn’t any reason to think that as he gets comfortable with the speed and physicality of the NBA game that he ends up becoming a very respectable defender as well.

Another player worth keeping an eye on is South Bay Laker Marcus Allen. After spending a year in the G-League last season, Allen’s defense looks fantastic as he is effectively able to hound opposing point guards the length of the court. A willing passer on offense, Allen looks to be a strong fit for the Lakers NBA squad should he continue his upward trajectory.

