Lakers’ Zach Norvell Jr. Drills Go-Ahead Shot to Secure Epic Comeback Win

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off an incredible 21 point comeback in their last California Classic Summer League game to the Sacramento Kings before they get ready to turn their attention to the more prestigious Las Vegas Summer League. On the back of some exceptional team rebounding and a monster go-ahead shot by Zach Norvell Jr., the Lakers were able to salvage a winning record of 2-1 through their California Classic stay.

There was a lot of good to come out of the first three games and the hopeful addition of second-round draft pick Talen Horton-Tucker in Vegas should be exciting as well. However, Norvell Jr. stands out among the rest as the crown jewel of the Lakers’ California Classic showcase.

Zach Norvell Jr. Drains HUGE Shot to Give Lakers the Win

Zach Norvell closes out the California Classic with a #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/Ky6OmriWx8 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 3, 2019

Despite a tough night from the field, Zach Norvell Jr. showed up when it mattered most and drilled a massive three-pointer with four seconds left to give the Lakers the lead and cap off an epic 21 point comeback. Norvell chipped in previously by helping to facilitate the offense with eight assists. He has had an excellent showing so far in Summer League and the two-way player looks to be an instant impact type contributor when the season starts.

Final Takeaways From Lakers’ California Classic Showcase

The Good

Zach Norvell Jr. But more on that below as his California Classic showing gets its own section.

Jordan Howard played his way into a starting role (as veteran Joe Young was getting some rest) and had himself an extremely impressive showing in the Lakers final game against the Kings. Expect Howard to find some more minutes at the point alongside Young and Marcus Allen.

Speaking of Marcus Allen, he had another strong showing on the defensive end while playing a marginal, yet competent role on the offensive end. Devontae Cacok also had another strong showing – while not as strong has his last game – Cacok once again played with ferocious energy and provided a nice combination of efficient scoring and rebounding off the bench.

The Bad

After an exceptional defensive showing against the Warriors the night before, the Lakers as a whole played some pretty bad team defense. While mistakes on a young team are to be expected, the Lakers consistently give up far too many easy looks at the basket and perimeter defenders need to do a better job of keeping their man in front of them. The Lakers don’t have the size or rim protection to effectively rely on help defenders being there every time and need to play accordingly.

Aric Holman has struggled with shooting the ball during his California Classic stay and needs to see some improvement on that front or risk losing playing time altogether. Holman was brought on to be a capable stretch forward yet has been unable to consistently knock down the deep ball despite getting wide open looks.