With the Lakers vs. Clippers debate in full swing, it only makes sense that the latest prop bet announced for the 2019-2020 season features a showdown between the two teams’ top stars. Both teams are expected to not only contend for a playoff spot but be in the mix for an NBA title – meaning a potential playoff showdown between the Staples Center roommates could be in the cards.

With both LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard expected to lead their respective squads in scoring, oddsmakers have decided to pit them against one another to see who comes out on top in the 2019-2020 season.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

LeBron James & Kawhi Leonard Scoring Bet Adds to Lakers-Clippers Rivalry

With LeBron James favored at -135 to Kawhi Leonard’s +115, oddsmakers think that the King will BARELY edge out the Klaw when it comes to their scoring average this season. With both players’ odds being so close to even money, oddsmakers feel it should be an extremely tightly contested race between the two superstars.

Historically speaking, James has never scored fewer points per game compared to Kawhi. While Kawhi saw his average jump to a career-best 26.2 points per game this past season, LeBron scored 27.4 points per game in a down year – just a measly .2 above his career average. Although Leonard seems to be improving overall, it is hard to imagine him upping his scoring average any more, especially playing alongside fellow superstar Paul George.

That said, the reason the odds could be so close is that James is getting older and also has an incoming superstar that could theoretically lighten his workload in Anthony Davis. While it isn’t realistic to think James averages fewer than 25 points per game – he hasn’t done so since his rookie season – he could find himself scoring closer to that 25 points per game mark than in previous years. If that winds up being the case, don’t be surprised to see Kawhi sneak away with a nail-biting win.

LeBron James Set For Major Bounce-back Season

Coming off a year that saw him miss extended time due to a serious injury for the first time in his career, James has had considerably more time to rest and prepare his body leading up to the 2019-2020 season. Usually a participant in deep playoff runs, James not only was able to rest through the playoffs last year but was shut down with a few weeks to go. He seemed to be okay after returning from injury last season and with the added time to rejuvenate his body, the King could be in for a monster bounce-back campaign.

Especially when you factor in the addition of fellow superstar Anthony Davis to the mix, LeBron should be able to keep his body fresher throughout the season while sharing the floor with a player that can command double teams and open up easier looks for him at the basket. While there may be some growing pains as the two get accustomed to sharing a court, expect LeBron to be back to his vintage self by the time the playoffs roll around.