LeBron James Teases Space Jam 2 Jersey In Taco Tuesday Video

In his free time this offseason, LeBron James has started filming Space Jam 2. The highly anticipated sequel to Michael Jordan‘s 1996 smash hit, James has reportedly enlisted the help of some big-name superstars to help fill the void left by Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Shawn Bradley, Mugsy Bogues, and Larry Johnson.

As the NBA’s premier superstar, James has some big shoes to fill in taking over Jordan’s iconic role alongside the rest of the Toon Squad. While he passed Jordan on the all-time scoring list last season, James is still fighting an uphill battle to take the mantle of GOAT from the Bull’s legendary shooting guard. Space Jam 2 won’t have the instant cultural impact that the original did – in large part because James isn’t returning to basketball after a two-year hiatus to chase his dreams playing baseball. However, it should be fun to see what James and the production team have cooked up in order to give the film its own unique spin that helps further cement LeBron’s legacy.

LeBron James Teases Space Jam 2 Toon Squad Jersey In Taco Tuesday Instagram Video

Being a movie star won't stop LeBron from celebrating TACO TUESDAY! If you look closely, you can also see a sneak preview of LeBron wearing the new Toon Squad jersey. 🌮🐰🏀 (🎥: Instagram/@KingJames) pic.twitter.com/YKx02mvbIS — theScore (@theScore) July 23, 2019

One of the most iconic aspects of the original Space Jam was the incredible “Toon Squad” jersey worn by Jordan and his cast of animated teammates. James would go on to tease a quick look at the updated version of the jersey before saying that he couldn’t show off the entire thing. Looking to be more blue/teal compared to the classic white jersey donned by Jordan, it should be interesting to see what the updated versions wind up looking like – and if they will have the same cultural staying power that their predecessors did.

Of course, the announcement came via LeBron’s weekly Taco Tuesday Instagram post, something that has become a bit of an offseason sensation over the past few weeks. First drawing Anthony Davis on board last week and now coming to us from the set of Space Jam 2, it seems LeBron intends to keep his Taco Tuesday posts featuring some big names – or at least big events.

Rumored Space Jam 2 Co-Stars

Among the big names rumored to be filling in as the other NBA players, Anthony Davis (shocker), Klay Thompson, and Damian Lillard are among some of the biggest NBA names that have been floated around. Interestingly, it seems that Space Jam 2 intends to also feature some of the WNBA’s finest like Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

Whereas Jordan’s 90s counterparts reflected the current state of the NBA – heavy emphasis on size and big men, James’ team seems to reflect more of the modern approach to basketball. Littered with elite shooters like Thompson, Lillard, and Taurasi, as well as a hyper-athletic rim-protecting big in Davis, the updated version of the Monstars look to offer some elite floor spacing and shooting to counter James and the Toon Squad.