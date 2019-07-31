LeBron James Serenades His Food in Latest Taco Tuesday Installment

In what has become a weekly routine for LeBron James, Taco Tuesday has once again taken over his social media. This time around, LeBron decided to show off his pipes by belting out a Taco Tuesday-inspired song before unleashing his now incredibly well-known Taco Tuesday scream.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

LeBron James Shows Off Singing Voice In Latest Taco Tuesday Video

Freestyling over an R&B track in the background, James serenaded his tacos and sang lovingly about his new favorite day of the week – Taco Tuesday. After enlisting Anthony Davis in one of his earlier installments, James reposted Instagram stories from former teammate Mike Miller as well as soccer superstar Neymar who both shouted out – and were joining in – on the Taco Tuesday fun themselves. All that said, Taco Tuesday isn’t over just yet and another celebrity or two could pop up into the mix

Despite indulging for a night of tacos on a weekly basis and heading into his age 35 season, LeBron still looks to be in ideal playing shape. Hitting the gym most days (if not all) of the week and coming off the longest offseason of his career, James’ body seems to be in peak form heading into next season. Especially if he proves the groin injury was a one-off as opposed to the work of father time finally catching up to him, LeBron could be set to prove his doubters wrong in a major way with a huge bounceback season.

LeBron James & Anthony Davis Set to Be Among League’s Best Duos

In LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers arguably have the league’s strongest duo of superstars. While rivaled by their Staples Center roommate – the Clippers – and their pairing of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, on paper the one-two punch of the Lakers seems to be unmatched across the league. LeBron offers the Lakers a generational playmaking talent and the unquestioned best player in the league for the better part of the last decade. While James has fallen out of favor among some analysts and league executives as the NBA’s top dog, his “off-year” last season was still 27/8/8.

When it comes to Anthony Davis, the Lakers get arguably the league’s most dynamic young talent who is just starting to step into his athletic prime in his age 26 season. One of the most highly decorated young players in the history of the sport, Davis dominated by himself for the better part of his seven-year tenure in New Orleans. An elite athlete with an otherworldy scoring touch around the rim, Davis is already nearly unstoppable before factoring in that he seems to still be improving on a year by year basis.

Together, the two project to be perfect fits alongside one another with James able to dish the ball to Davis for incredibly easy assists and finishes near the hoop while Davis’ ability to command defensive attention without the ball in his hands should free up James to be able to attack the rim much more effectively.