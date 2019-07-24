LISTEN: Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd Calls Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott ‘T-M-Zeke’

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd attacks Dallas Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott’s “maturity.” Cowherd said during his radio show that he doesn’t think the Cowboys should give Elliott the deal he’s looking for.

Cowherd said:

“Are you in Dallas willing to accept Ezekiel Elliott’s immaturity and his offseason maintenance? Because it’s officially now a part of him. Part of Zeke is the court dates, the judicial nonsense, the Vegas video, the meetings with Roger Goodell. My new name for him is T-M-Zeke.”

Hear for Yourself

Elliott’s Recent Storylines

Over the last week, it was reported that Elliott might leave the country as the Cowboys start training camp. This would certainly complicate contract negotiations between the team and himself. A holdout is looking more likely from Elliott before the start of camp.

Instead of arriving with the team in Oxnard, CA, Elliott could be out of the United States.

There’s not only a chance Elliott could skip training camp, but he’s potentially on his way out of the country, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio:

“Per a league source, Elliott currently is believed to be making plans for a trip out of the country.”

Drama or Organized Chaos?

The Cowboys could potentially let one of the best running backs in the league to slip from the team’s grasp if they don’t have steady contact with Elliott. It’s entirely possible for Elliott and his representation to be responsive to the Cowboys’ attempts to reach them. Although he might be out of the country, it’s totally plausible for them to negotiate via phone or email.

Elliott has been known to vacation in Mexico, according to Florio. He visited during his six-week suspension in 2017. Although there hasn’t been much on the front of where he will be spending this time abroad.

With that being said, the team has been posting heavily about Elliott on social media throughout the past week and seems determined to pay Elliott what he thinks he deserves.

READ NEXT: Cowboys’ Social Media Dropping Hints Ezekiel Elliott’s Their Guy

Ezekiel Elliott’s Rise With the Cowboys

In three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for over 4,000 yards (1,333 yards per season). Since his rookie season in 2016, when he had 15 rushing touchdowns, he hasn’t eclipsed double-digits in the touchdown category.

Elliott has built up plenty of steam as a pass catching back, with 32, 26, 77 receptions in each season, respectively.

In 2018, he proved to be more versatile for the Cowboys offense. Under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Elliott will remain the focal point of the offense this season. If they decide to spread the field more, Elliott has shown in pass protection and as a receiver that he can be relied on by Prescott as a safety blanket on big conversions.

Elliott also projects well as a fantasy football player in PPR(point per reception) formats. His uptick in receptions gives high upside to a guy that has the ability to take over games.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Cowboys have too much to lose by letting Elliott walk. Cowboys’ fans won’t tolerate this move so it looks like the team will have to pay up. They are also dealing with looming contract negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper. Once one of these players signs a deal, the rest of the dominos should fall as the team sees how much the first deal cost them. Those three players are crucial to the Cowboys’ success this season, however, if it’s too costly they might not be able to retain all three of them.

Follow Rich Durazzo on TWITTER for more articles like this and more!