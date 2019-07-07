Lakers Free Agency: Reasons Carmelo Anthony Could Join LA Revealed

Kawhi Leonard is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers are now filling out their roster.

Early today LA signed Danny Green and this afternoon, they signed DeMarcus Cousins.

But what about Carmelo Anthony?

Anthony hasn’t played NBA basketball since November 8, 2018 in a game against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A 10-time NBA All-Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks.

The third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, Anthony joining the Lakers does have legs with the Lakers looking to add Kawhi Leonard to a team roster that already includes LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

A mound of LA losses occured.

The Lakers are targeting him in free agency and also have their eyes on JR Smith, who’s believed to be on the trade block currently and would likely be bought out following a deal.

“I think next season a team will possibly bring him in,” NBA Hall of Famer, Grant Hill told me.

Anthony, he’s averaged 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists in his career with the Thunder, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

A long forward, Anthony is the epitome of today’s game, honestly. He can score.

But he’s also contemplated retirement.

In an interview with Taryn Finley of the Huffington Post recently, Melo suggested he is at peace with the fact he may not play much longer:

“I’m sure [retirement is] coming soon. I’d be sitting lying to you if I said it’s not coming soon. I think I want it to come soon. I don’t think I want to do this forever, but because you love it so much, it’s hard to give it up. At the end of the day, at anything you do, when it’s your time to go, it’s your time to go. But as long as you feel good with that.”

“He is one of the best 300 players in the world that’s not playing,” TNT’s Kenny Smith told me.

The Rockets traded Anthony to the Chicago Bulls before the NBA’s trade deadline and was later waived.

He’s waiting for the best deal to come around.

“I think Carmelo’s game still adapts to today’s game, it just has to be the right situation,” Sacramento Kings assistant coach Bobby Jackson told NBA writer, Landon Buford.

“With Carmelo’s situation being that he is 15 or 16 seasons in, will he be willing to take a back seat by coming off the bench and being a limited role player in that offense? I think that is the biggest question with Carmelo.”