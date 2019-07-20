Maxim Dadashev: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Russian junior welterweight Maxim “Mad Max” Dadashev was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery after a TKO loss to Puerto Rican opponent Subriel Matías at the MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland Friday night after the 11th round. Dadashev, 28, (13-0) was treated for a serious brain bleed and swelling at the University of Maryland Prince George’s County Hospital Center.

Going into the ring, both boxers were undefeated. Going into the match, the International Boxing Federation (IBF) ranked Dadashev (14-0) as No. 3 and Matias (13-0) as No. 8. The 12-round bout world title eliminator bout preceded the Teofimo Lopez and Masayoshi Nakatani match.

“I hope that Maxim is all right,” Matias said. “He is a great fighter and a warrior,” Matias said.

Here’s what you need to know about Maxim Dadashev.



1. Dadashev Underwent Two Hours of Surgery & Has Brain Damage

Dadashev undergoes brain surgery after loss – via @ESPN App https://t.co/StaVTao2zz — Brian (@B_Clarkent) July 20, 2019

Immediately after the fight, Dadashev was stumbling and vomiting, but was conscious. He was taken out of the arena on a stretcher and was being transported to Washington Adventist Hospital, 17 miles from the venue. The ambulance was suddenly re-routed to UM PG Hospital Center, just seven miles away, when Dadashev lost consciousness.

ESPN is reporting that Dadashev was in the operating room for two hours as surgeons treated him for a subdural hematoma (SDH). The injury causes blood to pool in the skull, placing pressure on the brain, and is potentially life-threatening. A portion of Dadashev’s skull was removed during surgery.

On July 20 at 2:25 a.m., ESPN reported that neurosurgeon Mary IH Cobb told Dadashev’s manager Egis Klimas and trainer Donatas Janusevicius that Dadashev’s brain was bleeding on the right side and that he was showing signs of severe brain damage. He was given medication to reduce the swelling.

2. Dadashev’s Trainer Stopped the Fight

You can't play boxing, praying for Maxim Dadashev 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/eJX56mKFqK — Krystian🇵🇱 (@LeondePolonia) July 20, 2019

Spectators are applauding trainer James “Buddy” McGirt for ending the match as they witnessed Dadashev on his stool looking dazed and spitting out water. After repeatedly begging Dadashev to stop fighting and telling Dadasheve, “Max, you’re getting hit too much,” McGirt took matters into his own hands and told the referee the match was over. “Please Max, please! Let me do this,” he yelled at the boxer.



“God forbid, one punch can change a whole guy’s life and I wasn’t going to let that happen. So I’d rather have them be mad at me for a day or two than be mad at me for the rest of their life,” McGirt explained.

Initially, McGirt thought his fighter was just dehydrated. “I think he really needs some IV’s in him,” he said.

When the fight was stopped, an attending physician described Dadashev as dehydrated and “severely concussed.”

3. Viewers Are Criticizing ESPN+ for Televising Dadashev after the Match

My thoughts and prayers for Maxim Dadashev’s health. His biggest fight appears yet to have been fought. Shameful for @espn to have kept the cameras on him in his state. He and his family deserved better.#LopezNakatani — bshott (@bshott2) July 20, 2019

ESPN+ is coming under fire for continuing to live stream the event after the fight was over. Spectators were angered that ESPN+ was taping Dadashev as he was vomiting and being taken out on a stretcher. One viewer described the live stream as “shameful.”

Did @espn really need to show Dadashev being loaded on the stretcher and getting sick?!?! #LopezNakatani — D4N (@Danylo_3IKING) July 20, 2019

As for the the camera crew tonight @espn since when do we allow such humiliation and lack of respect to our athletes. Maxim Dadashev, his family and fans deserved more then to see him vomiting while being carted off after such a courageous fight. Prayers up👏🏽 — Papi Curls (@rickytiburcio) July 20, 2019

4. Dadashev Is Originally from Russia

Maxim Dadashev was born in St. Petersburg, Russia, on September 30, 1990, where he was raised with his older brother. Dadashev became interested in boxing at the age of 10 after his father took him to watch his brother box. “My brother quit, but I tried it and really liked it, so I kept going to the gym.”

Dadashev is 5’9″, weighs 140 pounds, is right-handed and has an orthodox stance.

He currently lives with his wife Elizabeth and their two-and-a-half-year-old son Daniel in Oxnard, California. Elizabeth Dadashev was in Russia during the fight but is expected to return to the U.S. on Saturday.

Dadashev has previously said he enjoys living in California, emphasizing the weather is perfect for training. “You can go up in the mountains where there’s snow, and you can go down where there are beaches and the ocean. It’s like paradise!”

Dadashev explained that California has higher level sparring partners compare to Russia. “In Russia, there’s more amateur boxing and here in Oxnard there are more professionals,” Dadashev said.

5. Dadashev is Represented by Famed Boxing Manager Egis Klimas

Maxim Dadashev faces his second former world champ NOW on @espn+. #MurataBrant pic.twitter.com/ObfPlbHyQr — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 21, 2018

Dadashev was signed on by famed boxing manager Egis Klimas, who said he’d heard the young boxer’s name “all over Russia.” Klimas has a current stable of 14 fighters in the U.S. and one in Ukraine.

Klimas described Dadashev as “an aggressive fighter” and noted that Russian boxer Alexander Besputin, recommended Klimas sign him.

Klimas was initially confident that Dadashev was ready to take on Matias. “Maxim has a very strong, experienced opponent in Matias in front of him, who has 13 wins, with 13 knockouts. But Maxim had a very good camp in Oxnard. He’s done well with (trainer) James ‘Buddy’ McGirt. Maxim feels strong and he’s good for Friday,” he told the Ventura County Star.

Klimas shared with ESPN that he was grateful McGirt ended the match after witnessing Dadashev take repeated blows from his opponent. “I didn’t want him to go in the 12th round either.”