Megan Rapinoe’s Girlfriend, Sue Bird, Initially Disliked Pink Hair for World Cup

Megan Rapinoe’s girlfriend, Sue Bird, tried to talk the soccer star out of her pink hair choice. Bird opened up about a number of topics in her recent The Players’ Tribune article, including how she was initially against Rapinoe rocking pink hair at the World Cup.

The hair?? I was….. AGAINST it… But yeah, my feeling was — you’re going to the World Cup!! To do great things!! And hopefully, if all goes well, you’re going to be memorialized in all of these pictures that will be around for….. EVER! Plus, blonde hair is like — Your Signature Thing!! You look amazing blonde. We know that looks good on you. Pink? Megan, are you sure? Don’t you think you might regret this??

Bird has since come around to loving her new look but noted she believes it looks more purple than pink. So far, Rapinoe’s hair has worked out nicely for the USWNT. Bird admitted that she has a different style than Rapinoe and sometimes has to come around to her ideas.

Sue Bird Took on More Important Topics Like Donald Trump’s Comments About Her Girlfriend

Bird’s lengthy The Players Tribune feature took on a lot more important topics than hair color. The WNBA star responded to Trump’s criticism of Rapinoe on Twitter. Bird admitted to being upset when she first heard about the tweets.

…And by that I mean: What’s it like to have the literal President of the literal United States (of literal America) go Full Adolescent Boy on your girlfriend? Hmm. Well… it’s WEIRD. And I’d say I actually had a pretty standard reaction to it: which was to freak out a little. That’s one thing that you kind of have to know about me and Megan: our politics are similar — after we won the WNBA title in Seattle last season, no way were we going to the (f——-) White House! — but our dispositions are not.

Bird Is Expected to Attend the USA-Netherlands Final in France

Bird has missed the start of the WNBA season with the Seattle Storm as she recovers from knee surgery. While it is unfortunate that Bird is continuing to get healthy, it also means she can travel to France to see Rapinoe play in the final, per the Associated Press. Rapinoe is also nursing a hamstring injury but is expected to play in the title match.

Bird discussed her thought process behind her article and why she decided to open up in the piece. The WNBA star noted that she felt like humor was a good way to get at some of the more serious topics.

“On some levels, if you read it, there is some humor in there,” Bird explained to the Associated Press. “It’s a light, fun way to use your voice, but also address some things,” Bird said. “More than anything I wanted to hype Megan up a little bit and also have her back. … It was challenging at times trying to get the right messaging across that I wanted to convey, but I think all in all I’m happy with it. There has been a lot more love than hate. Unfortunately, there has been some hate, but that’s just reality we live in right now.”