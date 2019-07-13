Miami Heat Trade Talk: 3 Top Deals for Bradley Beal & Kevin Love

The Miami Heat appears to be on the verge of shifting their attention away from a potential trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. After the Thunder dealt Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets, there’s been chatter that Miami could make a deal to acquire Chris Paul, who was sent to OKC as part of the trade.

But while Paul may be a solid addition, it would likely make more sense for the Heat to target a few other names if they’re dead set on striking a deal. Among those options are Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.

It’s unknown how willing the Wizards will be to trade Beal, as he’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career. As for Love, the Cavaliers forward has been considered a trade candidate since last season, and if the price is right, Cleveland could look to continue their youth movement.

We’re going to take a look at a few potential Heat trade packages for both Beal and Love by evaluating deals that benefit all parties.

Heat Create Trade Package for Bradley Beal

*Note: All trades are created with ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine.

Heat receives: Bradley Beal, Troy Brown

Wizards receive: Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow, two first-round picks

I love the idea of the Heat making this deal with Washington for Beal. It’s widely-known that Miami is open to moving Goran Dragic’s contract (which expires after this season, per Spotrac), and the two future first-round picks are expected in a deal like this. The big question mark is how Miami feels about potentially dealing Justise Winslow.

Although Winslow has been a strong player who’s flashed quite a bit of upside, if adding him to the deal meant landing Beal, it’d likely be worth it. Any deal structured like this is going to require the Heat forking over multiple picks, and it may even require more than just two future selections.

Heat Take on John Wall’s Deal With Bradley Beal in Trade

Heat receives: Bradley Beal, John Wall

Wizards receive: Goran Dragic, Bam Adebayo, Dion Waiters, Kelly Olynyk, one first-round pick

In a recent report from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, it appears the Heat are open to the idea of taking the remainder of John Wall’s contract if it means acquiring Bradley Beal.

According to sources, there is sentiment inside the Heat to take the final four years and $171 million of injured point guard John Wall’s contract if it would allow Miami to land Beal, who is eligible for free agency in the summer of 2021. But Washington appears unwilling to do that at this time.

Obviously, it’s not set in stone that this would happen, but the trade above is pretty lofty. I actually think there’s a decent chance the Heat could navigate the deal so that they aren’t giving up quite as much, although the most valuable player in Bam Adebayo is likely a must. Maybe Miami could toss in additional picks in order to pull a player out of the deal, but the salary cap situation makes it tough.

Heat Bolster Frontcourt With Kevin Love 3-Team Trade

Heat receives: Kevin Love, Jeff Teague

Cavaliers receive: Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo, Kelly Olynyk

Timberwolves receive: Goran Dragic, JR Smith, two first-round picks from Heat

In order to strike a deal for Love, I opted to get a bit unique with it by bringing a third team into the mix. The thought here is that the Minnesota Timberwolves would be open to a change of scenery that the point guard position and are able to add Dragic for a season while they figure out the next steps.

Minnesota would likely just buy JR Smith out of his contract, but their potential to move Andrew Wiggins, which appears to be something they’re interested in, helps with this deal. It adds a young scorer to the Cavaliers roster and would net two first-round picks in exchange from the Heat.

As for the Heat, they not only add Love but pick up Teague as a player who can step in and run the point for what’s a well-rounded an impressive all-around offense. On the surface, it appears to be a good trade for all parties involved.

