Miami Heat Roster & Starting Lineup: Jimmy Butler, Hassan Whiteside Trades

After a whole lot of head-scratching to figure out exactly how the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers would finalize their sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler, it appears to be a done deal. And beyond that, the Heat have also moved Hassan Whiteside in the process while holding two players who were expected to be included originally.

The Dallas Mavericks were first linked as the third team in the trade, and it was believed they would receive Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones Jr. in order to make the cap space work for the Heat. But even with Olynyk and Jones, it wouldn’t clear enough money for Miami to sign Butler to a max-level contract.

In the end, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers were also brought into the deal. Once it had all come together, it wound up as a four-team trade and the reported deal looked as follows:

Heat receive: Jimmy Butler, Meyers Leonard

76ers receive: Josh Richardson

Trail Blazers receive: Hassan Whiteside

Clippers receive: Maurice Harkless, Miami Heat future first-round pick

With the trade now in place, we’re going to evaluate Miami’s roster and updated outlook which features a slightly new core headlined by Butler.

Miami Heat Roster & Starting Lineup With Jimmy Butler

*Notates expected starter

C: Bam Adebayo* Meyers Leonard, Ryan Anderson

PF: Kelly Olynyk*, James Johnson

SF: Jimmy Butler*, KZ Okpala, Derrick Jones Jr., Rodney McGruder, Yante Maten

SG: Dion Waiters*, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Charles Cooke

PG: Goran Dragic*, Justise Winslow

After the trade was initially revealed, it was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that the Heat and Butler agreed to terms on a max contract extension. This new deal was expected to happen and will pay him $142 million over four years.

Sources: Jimmy Butler is signing a four-year, $142M maximum contract with the Miami Heat. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

Along with the additions of Butler and Leonard, it’ll be interesting to see how the team opts to deploy rookies Tyler Herro and KZ Okpala. Both players could see decent minutes, especially with Richardson being moved as a part of the deal with the Sixers.

Miami Heat Potentially Set to Trade Goran Dragic

Goran Dragic’s name was included in a number of the initial trade rumors, largely due to the fact that his salary would have helped make up the difference needed to sign Butler. After he was not included when all was said and done, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that the team is working with him in an effort to find a trade partner.

The Heat is still working on options to complete the Jimmy Butler sign and trade with Philadelphia, according to a league source. Out of respect for Goran Dragic, the Heat are working with him and his representatives to find a trade partner by July 6. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2019

If Dragic is dealt, it will likely lead to Justise Winslow stepping into a larger role as the primary point guard, a position he played last year quite a bit. Winslow specifically saw added minutes at the point while Dragic was sidelined, and he impressed while showcasing a well-rounded game on the offensive end.

