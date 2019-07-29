Michael Jordan’s Bulls ‘Best Team Ever Assembled’ Says Wendell Carter Jr.

Michael Jordan‘s Chicago Bulls team are the greatest ever.

That is according to Chicago Bulls big man, Wendell Carter Jr.

“Easily the best team ever assembled,” Wendell Carter Jr. tells Scoop B Radio in between discussing Zenni Optical’s Zenni Blokz which helps protect from UV’s and Blue Light in the video below.

“It’s a lot of arguments saying all different teams there from present to past that are really, really good,but I feel like they’re the top of the food chain.”

Six NBA World Championships, multiple MVP awards and more, Michael Jordan was the man.

Carter Jr. is not the only Chicago Bulls player to make such an honest claim.

Insert Zach LaVine.

“I’m a big Michael Jordan fan,” Zach LaVine told me via Scoop B Radio last week.

“So I watched a lot of the tapes.

I remember how good they were; especially in the East. The East was really good and they had to go through the Bad Boys.”

The Detroit Pistons’ reign in the late 80s and early 90s became a baton passed to the Bulls in the 90s.

That era was ushered in the evolution ofas one of the league’s best players.

Before the Bulls’ takeover, the Pistons’ ‘Jordan Rules’ defensive scheme was used to limit MJ’s effectiveness on offense.The Bulls combatted that with the Tex Winter’s implemented triangle offense, an offense predicated upon reading defenses and complex passing and cutting patterns.

Chicago struggled with the Pistons from 1988-90 before having a turnaround in 1991.

The Bulls swept Detroit in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals, progressed to the NBA Finals and beat the Magic Johnson-led Los Angeles Lakers.

“They had to go through the Pistons,” said LaVine.

“They had to go through Indiana, so it was; they had some good teams back then. Even Miami [Heat] was good at the time. Michael Jordan is obviously the most dominant player.”

Not only did Wendell Carter Jr. discuss MJ, he discussed his own game.

He believes his rookie year was a growth year.

“On the court, my first time going against some of the best basketball players in the world,” he told Scoop B Radio.

“So I feel like I grew on both ends of the spectrum. So it was definetely a lot for me to take in this whole year.”

During his rookie season with the Bulls, the Duke product played in 44 games.

His season ended after he tore a ligament in his left thumb when he tripped over Lakers center, Tyson Chandler.

Despite the injury, Carter Jr carved out a stat line of 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks during the 2018-2019 NBA season.

The Bulls said Carter is expected to be ready for training camp in September.

“He has a huge upside,” Chicago Bulls executive vice president John Paxson told the Chicago Tribune in March.

“Wendell has to work on his body, get stronger, more physical. What he probably learned as a starter this year is some of the big bodies he goes up against every night can be difficult. (Magic center Nikola) Vucevic comes to mind for a couple of games that were physically difficult for him. We need him to be in the weight room working.”

After ending this past season with a 22-60 record and finishing 13th in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings, the Chicago Bulls added versatile forward, Thaddeus Young to their roster.

The Bulls’ top option offensivly this past season was Zach LaVine. A two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner, he’s rebounded significantly after tearing his ACL in 2017 while still a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LaVine posted his best statistical numbers of his career with 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 63 games. If Carter Jr. adds the offensive prowess that he’s capable of to the Bulls’ system, they could be an exciting ball club to watch.

As a sophomore at Pace Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, he averaged 21.3 points per game, 12.3 rebounds per game and 4.1 blocks while leading the 27-3 Knights to a 27-3 record and a Georgia 6AA regional title.

A five star recruit by Duke, Carter Jr. averaged 13.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest in his lone season with the Blue Devils. His game Against the Indiana Hoosiers stood out while with Duke where he posted an 18 point, 12 rebound outing despite being in foul trouble to lift Duke to a 91-81 win.