Michael Vick Teases NFL Comeback at Youth Football Camp [WATCH]

Michael Vick made a stop in a Philadephia suburb last weekend as a part of his ongoing youth football camp circuit. The former Eagles quarterback took to the field to throw the pigskin around with campers, teaching and training them on the fundamentals. At one point, Vick cocked back his left-handed cannon and fired a bomb 50 yards down the field.

Vick’s dart hit the high schooler perfectly in stride, in the back corner of the end zone, and immediately prompted rumors that he had enough left in the tank to return to the NFL. Vick flashed his trademark smile at the cameras and said: “Did you get that?” It sure looked like he had something left in the tank.

The Vick Academy rolled into Coatesville Area High School on July 12 and July 13 and offered football players ages 7 to 17 the chance to “practice like the pros.” Heavy.com had asked permission to cover the two-day camp, but emails went unanswered. However, Jeff Skversky from local TV affiliate 6abc was there and caught up with the four-time Pro Bowler.

In a short video, Vick can be seen coaching up the kids and playing catch with them. He also gave his thoughts on current Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, as well as the overall expectations for his former team.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

“The expectations for Carson Wentz is very high,” Vick told Skversky. I would think that the entire state of Pennsylvania and all the Philadelphia Eagles fans are excited about this season. He’s a great quarterback, man. I don’t think it’s hard for him. I think he knows exactly what he needs to do. And I’m excited to watch this team.”

Michael Vick tells @6abc he has HIGH expectations for Carson Wentz this season "he's a great quarterback… I'm excited to watch this team"@6abc #CarsonWentz #Eagles #MichaelVick pic.twitter.com/M6Ph6SJu3z — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) July 13, 2019

Vick spent five years in Philadelphia after then-coach Andy Reid gave the rehabilitated quarterback a second chance in the NFL after he was released from prison in 2009. Vick thrived in his second year with the Eagles, usurping the starting job from Kevin Kolb and threatening to win MVP. He threw for 3,018 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2010 while rushing for another 210 yards. Vick finished with 72 total touchdowns (rushing, passing) in five seasons with the Eagles.

Vick Has Joked About Making a Comeback Before

Two years ago, Vick told TMZ Sports he was considering coming out of retirement after watching a 39-year-old Tom Brady lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady threw for 466 yards in that game and won Super Bowl MVP. Vick, only 36 at the time, said the performance inspired him to attempt his own comeback.

“As soon as I made the announcement, I wanted to come back out of retirement,” Vick told TMZ Sports in 2017, via Bleacher Report. “I’m getting cold feet, man, I’m getting cold feet. Tom Brady really inspired me.”

Vick had also made overtures at a possible comeback prior to the 2016 football season when he told NJ Advance Media that he wasn’t officially retired.

“I just have to continue to work out and train,” Vick told Jordan Raanan. “I would love to play this year, suit up for another run at it. I still feel like I could play and there is a lot left in the tank.”

For now, it is safe to assume Vick is retired for good. On February 3, 2017, he officially announced his retirement to the world and then chose to retire as a member of the Falcons on June 12, 2017. Thanks for the memories.

READ NEXT: Should Eagles Retire Nick Foles’ Jersey Number in Philadelphia