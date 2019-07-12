NFL Coach Says He Would Cut Favorite Body Part Off to Win Super Bowl

What would you give up for a Super Bowl? For many fans, it’s a lot of money and heartache. For Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, it’s literally his manhood.

Vrabel, never one to mince words, appeared on a podcast called Bussin’ with the Boys, and offered that he would let someone take a knife to his private parts and chop them off. Better yet, Vrabel said his wife might be the one to do the surgery. Speaking to Titans linebacker Will Compton and Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan, via Paul Kuharsky, explained why he would trade his dick for a chip.

Lewan: Matt Neely (an assistant for the show) said he would cut off his dick for a, uno, Super Bowl, and I said No I would not do that. Would you cut your dick off for a super bowl?Bussin Vrabel: Been married 20 years. Yeah, probably. Lewan: You’ve got three?! Vrabel: As a player…. You guys will be married for 20 years one day. You won’t need it. Lewan: If you come home with a bag of ice, and Jen is like ‘Oh honey what did you do.’ I cut …my dick off, we’re gonna win a Super Bowl, she’d be like “eh,” or would she be upset? Vrabel: She’d be like do you want me to do it? Do you want to do it now?

Vrabel has a history of saying and doing provocative things, so this latest comment shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The former NFL linebacker played for the New England Patriots for eight seasons and collected three Super Bowl rings (that were stolen at one point) at the start of their dynasty. Translation: he played under Patriots head coach Bill Belichick who probably would do a lot worse than castrate himself to win. Vrabel retired after the 2010 season and went to Ohio State to serve as linebackers coach. In 2014, he went to the NFL’s Houston Texans to take on the same role before being named defensive coordinator in 2017.

Vrabel also has a track record of being rather cocky and passive-aggressive. When members of his 2008 Patriots team were booed during introductions at the Pro Bowl that year, Vrabel notoriously blamed the media for the chilly response.

“What’s written about and talked about on TV, that’s the only way the fans can formulate an opinion,” Vrabel said, via Brad Wells.

In 2018, the Titans hired Vrabel as head coach and he made waves immediately. At his introductory press conference, he corrected a Titans beat reporter for incorrectly identifying the two-way linebacker as having scored 10 touchdowns. He had actually tallied 12.

“I had a little bit more than that,” Vrabel said.