With Kawhi Leonard deciding to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers have been busy trying to fill out their roster. They’ve added many players over the span of just hours, including the likes of DeMarcus Cousins and Danny Green.

Waiting for Kawhi’s decision set the Lakers back a tad, but it looks as though they had a backup plan based on how quickly they’ve started to make signings. Despite signing a plethora of players, the Lakers still have salary cap space left to target additional names. However, one big name free agent can now be crossed off the list.

Free Agent Marcus Morris Says He’s Not Going to the Lakers

Free agent big man Marcus Morris, who most recently played for the Boston Celtics, remains unsigned. After a couple of productive years in Boston, the market for Morris was expected to be somewhat strong, but he still hasn’t decided where he’s going to play next season. The Lakers seemed to be a logical option considering the Kawhi fallout. However, it seems the Lakers can rule out a Morris addition based on a recent tweet from his personal account.

After he was urged to join the Lakers, Morris responded with a quick “no sir!” followed by two crying laughing emojis.

When asked if he was going to join the “Lake Show,” Morris replied “No sir.” While adding Morris would’ve been a nice pickup by the Lakers, they have already resigned Javale McGee, brought on DeMarcus Cousins and traded for Anthony Davis. While depth doesn’t hurt, the Lakers seem pretty set with big men. The sting of Kawhi’s decision will linger for a long time in Laker land, but Morris wasn’t going to be the piece that fixed that.

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Where Could Morris End Up?

Based on another recent tweet from Morris, we should know where he’ll be playing soon.

There were rumors from Mike Fisher of DallasBasketball.com (h/t Brad Towsend of the Dallas Morning News) that the Dallas Mavericks could be interested in adding Morris, but no movement has come on that front. The Celtics added Enes Kanter in free agency, so it’s unlikely they’ll be calling Morris’ number. The Golden State Warriors don’t have a lot of cap space, but they could definitely use more size after losing Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins. The New Orleans Pelicans lost Anthony Davis and Julius Randle, so they could also be in the market for a big man like Morris potentially.

Morris will surely want to go to a place where he can get good money and good minutes. The Pelicans are probably his best option because their roster is littered with young and inexperienced players. Regardless, we should have an answer soon as to where Morris will play in 2019-20.

READ NEXT: Clippers Added Paul George & Kawhi to Stop Potential Lakers Dynasty