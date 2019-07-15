Golden Tate Forgets Nick Foles, Eagles Players Defend Carson Wentz

The Eagles were having some fun with their Madden NFL 20 ratings — despite the perceived slight to Carson Wentz, with his 82 overall rating. The team posted a short video mimicking the popular “Hi-Lo” game from everyone’s favorite game show “The Price is Right” and one player took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

Third-year running back Donnell Pumphrey Jr. posted a link to the Madden NFL 20 ratings with a simple caption reading: “How the hell is Carson Wentz a 82 ? & don’t tell me because injuries …” Former Eagles wide receiver Bryce Treggs jumped on the bandwagon by replying to Pumphrey’s disbelief and saying: “Blasphemy bro… disrespect at the highest level.”

How the hell is Carson Wentz a 82 ? & don’t tell me because injuries … https://t.co/OALm0IZu0T — Donnel Pumphrey Jr. (@Pumphrey6K) July 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Wentz himself didn’t seem to care. He was too busy celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary and posted a touching photo on Instagram to his wife, Maddie. Many of Wentz’s current teammates chimed in with congratulations to the quarterback on the milestone, including Nelson Agholor and former Eagle Torrey Smith. The Eagles are laser-focused entering the 2019 season.

As a team, the Eagles received the highest rating on the video game, at 89 overall. The next-closest challenger was the Dallas Cowboys with their 88 overall.

Did Golden Tate Forget Nick Foles Was His Quarterback?

In semi-related news, former Eagles receiver Golden Tate made some eye-opening comments when he told a Detroit radio station that Matthew Stafford was the best quarterback he has ever played with. Stafford, who has only qualified for one Pro Bowl in his 10-year career, teamed up with Tate for five seasons with the Lions but the duo never won a Super Bowl.

“To me, as of now, where I am today, I think Stafford’s been the best quarterback I’ve played with,” Tate said, via Pro Football Talk. “The guy can flat-out play. He’s tough, his attitude is amazing and he just wants to play ball. For me, I have nothing but praises for him. It’s almost unfair that he’s such a good player and doesn’t have playoffs or a ring to show for it. That kind of hurts my heart that I wasn’t able to help change that.”

Tate put up great numbers playing with Stafford. However, his comments ring a little hollow considering he did win a Super Bowl with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson when the two were teammates in Seattle. It should be noted that Tate more recently played with one other Super Bowl MVP. After being traded from the Lions to the Eagles in 2018, Tate was catching passes from Nick Foles and won a playoff game with Philadelphia. Foles hit Tate on a fourth-and-goal with 56 seconds left in their playoff win over the Chicago Bears.

Tate apparently had no recollection of that highlight-reel play during his effusive praise for Stafford.

“It’s definitely special to be able to do something, contribute, at that time,” Tate told reporters after catching the game-winning grab from Foles. “I’m just happy that the coaches and the rest of the organization had the confidence to put the team’s future on my shoulders.”