Mike Daniels Makes Perfect Sense for Eagles Defensive Line

Mike Daniels’ unexpected release prior to the start of Packers training camp sent a ripple effect across the NFL. Daniels, a fourth-round pick in 2012, was considered the heart and soul of the Green Bay defense. Now, the 30-year-old defensive tackle is on the street and looking for work.

Green Bay’s decision to cut Daniels wasn’t exactly shocking since there had been rumors of him not completely fitting in defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s plans. The Packers utilize a 3-4 defense, a scheme that relies more on the playmaking abilities of the linebackers over tackles. In fact, the only pivotal player down lineman in a 3-4 defense is the nose tackle and Daniels already had lost that job to Kenny Clark. The 23-year-old was voted the 37th-best player in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

Daniels’ pass-rush win rate of 14.4% from that alignment ranks 6th among qualifiers, as well. pic.twitter.com/f2Wdx46tXX — PFF (@PFF) July 24, 2019

Daniels was limited to 10 games in 2018 as he dealt with a debilitating foot injury that sidelined him on November 15. The setback seemed to be an anomaly for a player who has missed only two games to injury during his seven-year NFL career. However, the Packers determined there weren’t enough snaps to go around and they had seen enough with his replacement already groomed. Take into account Daniels’ hefty price tag — four years at $42 million — and parting ways now at least gives Daniels a chance to go somewhere else.

Mike Daniels Fits Perfectly with Eagles Defense

One team’s loss could be another team’s gain, right? The Eagles have been toying with the idea of adding depth to their defensive line. The initial thought was the team could use another edge rusher, maybe a guy like Connor Barwin, to keep the pass-rushing rotation fresh. The core group — Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry, Derek Barnett — could benefit from a boost, unless they are banking on second-year player Josh Sweat or rookie Shareef Miller to wow in camp.

The Eagles are much deeper in the interior, with Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson and aspiring rapper Timmy Jernigan. Of course, the fortification of the unit discounts the eventual injury that is bound to pop up. Remember, Jernigan has been pretty unreliable. He was a key piece of the Super Bowl team, then signed a huge contract to return only to miss 13 games with a mysterious back injury. Jernigan is currently on a one-year, $1.25 million deal.

If the Eagles were to sign Mike Daniels, it would provide instant stability. The 6-foot, 310-pound run-stopper has started 72 out of a possible 102 games since 2012, including starting all 16 games in four consecutive years. Daniels has racked up 29 sacks and 236 total tackles during that span, not to mention qualifying for his first Pro Bowl in 2017. Needless to say, he’s got a lot of tread left on the tires.

Early Look at Eagles Defensive Depth Chart

Whether the Eagles bring Daniels in remains to be seen. Let’s take a very early look at the Eagles’ potential defensive line rotation, including predicting the starters and reserves.

Defensive End: Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, Shareef Miller, Connor Barwin (6)

Analysis: The first three are locks and one of the most imposing three-eyed monsters in football. Sweat and Miller have to stick because of their high draft stock: Sweat was taken 130th overall in 2018, Miller was grabbed 138th overall in 2019. Yes, Barwin returns to the team and city he loves. And adds a much-needed shot of adrenaline and veteran leadership.

Defensive Tackle: Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson, Timmy Jernigan, Hassan Ridgeway, Mike Daniels (5)

Analysis: Again, the first three guys aren’t going anywhere. The reality is, they could be one of the most devastating run-stopping lines in football — assuming everyone stays healthy. The Eagles traded a seventh-round pick for Ridgeway, that’s why he makes the cut. (Sorry, Treyvon Hester). For the final spot, let’s take a flier on Daniels for a one-year rental. He already has ties to the Philly area from growing up near Camden, New Jersey. Trust the Process, man.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!