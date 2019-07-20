Buccaneers Sign 5th Overall Draft Pick, Devin White

The fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Devin White, has locked in a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to the team. The linebacker from LSU will likely step in as a day-one starter for the Bucs.

White leaves a short list of the remaining big-name drafted players yet to sign contracts.

The team has high hopes for White as he’ll immediately step in the help a Bucs’ defense that desperately needs his talents.

