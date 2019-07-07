WATCH: Nike’s Powerful Commercial Tribute to the USWNT

After the USWNT defended their title at the 2019 FIFA World Cup by defeating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday, Nike aired one of the most moving tributes to America women’s soccer team. After winning their fourth World Cup title, the one-minute Nike commercial moved audiences across the world with its powerful and uplifting message.

The USWNT had an incredible run during the World Cup in France. With 26 goals throughout the series, the USWNT broke the record for the amount goals scored by a single women’s team during a single Cup. And as ESPN reported, Rose Lavell, 24, became the second youngest player to score at the FIFA World Cup Final, trailing only to teammate Alex Morgan, who was 22-years-old when she competed and scored in 2011.

The @Nike spot for the #USWNT winning the World Cup is art. This is incredible. pic.twitter.com/uhjZYMylB9 — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) July 7, 2019

The ad, which was filmed in black and white, shows the USWNT getting ready for the big game, with the voice-over saying, “I believe that we will be four time champions and keep winning until we not only become the best female soccer team, but the best soccer team in the world. And that a whole generation of girls and boys will got out and say things like I wanna be like Megan Rapinoe when I grow up. And that they’ll be inspired to talk and win and stand up for themselves.

The powerful speech continues on, “I believe that we will make our voices heard, And tv shows will be talking about us every single day.. and not just once every four years. and that woman will conquer more than just a soccer field, but breaking every single glass ceiling, having their faces carved on Mount Rushmore, and we’ll be fighting not just to make history, but to change it…. forever.”

At the end, the screen cuts to black, and shows the simple message: This team wins. Everyone wins.

Congratulations to every member of the 2019 USWNT: Alyssa Naeher, Mallory Pugh, Samantha Mewis, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Morgan Brian, Abby Dahlkemper, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Carli Lloyd, Ali Krieger, Tierna Davidson, Alex Morgan, Emily Sonnett, Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle, Tobin Heath, Ashlyn Harris, Crystal Dunn, Allie Long, Adrianna Franch, Jessica McDonald and Christen Press .

READ NEXT: The Touching Reason Alex Morgan Always Wears a Pink Headband