Odell Beckham Reveals Motivation With Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. can jump surprising high considering the size of the chip he carries on his shoulder.

The Cleveland Browns star wide receiver joined NFL Network on Thursday following the team’s first training camp practice

“I always have something to prove,” Beckham said. “I know there are always eyes on me. I’m happy to be in this uniform, but it doesn’t matter where I’m at. I always feel like I have something to prove. And yes, I do have a larger chip on my shoulder and there’s a lot I want to show.”

During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He has made the Pro Bowl three-times but has dealt with injures the past two seasons that have kept him out a combined 16 games.

Beckham’s career-defining highlight thus far came in 2015 when he snagged “The Catch” seen around the world.

Beckham was back at work pulling off the amazing on the first day of Cleveland Browns training camp, snagging balls from his new QB Baker Mayfield.

“I am excited to be able to play with Baker,” Beckham told reporters. “Like i said, we talked all last offseason, joked with each other, laughed and now here we are. I’m excited to get to work.”

Odell Beckham Felt Disrespected by Giants Following Trade to Browns

Beckham came over to the Browns via a blockbuster trade this offseason, which is part of what has added to the chip on his shoulder. He said in a recent GQ interview that he wasn’t happy with how the New York Giants handled the process.

“I felt disrespected. Like, after everything I’ve done for them. This is me being honest: This team has not been good for the last six years. Period,” Beckham said. “I felt disrespected, because I felt like I was a main reason at keeping that brand alive. They were getting prime-time games, still, as a 5-and-11 team. Why? Because people want to see the show. You want to see me play. That’s just real rap.”

OBJ Embracing Fresh Start With Browns

After his tumultuous time with the Giants, Beckham is happy to be a Cleveland Brown — a team he hopes to lead to uncharted territory.

“I’m so excited about the opportunity that I have to be in Cleveland,” Beckham said. “I think it goes for everything I stand for when I talk about legendary. The Catch was cool. It was legendary, in a sense. But legendary is going to Cleveland and trying to win a championship.”

Beckham brought his bag of tricks with him on the field, but what didn’t make the cut was his patented blonde floppy mohawk. Beckham went with a new look to signal his fresh start in Cleveland.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with the hair but I just wanted a fresh start,” Beckham explained at his youth camp. “I feel a little lighter. It honestly was just a fresh start. You’re not defined by anything. I’m just comfortable with who I am. We’ll see what happens, there might be some blond going back in there. There’s a lot of kids who want it, so I guess if it’s requested, I might have go back to it.”

READ NEXT: Browns Break Silence on Kareem Hunt’s Offseason Incident



Follow the Heavy Cleveland Browns page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!