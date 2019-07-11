Tracy Morgan Takes Shot at Odell Beckham, Browns at ESPYS [WATCH]

Noted New York Giants fan and ESPYS host Tracy Morgan was not to happy to see his star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. get traded to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason.

Morgan let his displeasure be known on Wednesday night during his opening monologue at the ESPYS. The one-time Saturday Night Live star started to jab by saying he’s not a fan of players changing teams.

“Anthony Davis went to the Lakers. Kawhi went to the Clippers,” Morgan said. “And Odell Beckham Jr. went from my Giants to the Browns. And Odell is sitting there like acting like it was a great idea. The only reason people leave New York for Cleveland is because they are in witness protection.”

Odell takes the host’s jab in stride, pointing at the camera wearing his Browns Orange watch.

“I don’t care what Odell thinks,” Morgan said as the closing line to his monologue. “He’s down there and I’m up here.”

The outspoken wide receiver was traded to the Cleveland Browns from the New York Giants in a deal that sent shockwaves through the NFL. The blockbuster sent first- and third-round picks and safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants in exchange for Beckham, giving Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield a pair of Pro Bowl pass-catcher to work with. The team traded for Jarvis Landry — Beckham’s best friend and teammate at LSU — last offseason.

OBJ Shows off New Look at ESPYS

What fans will likely notice in that video is that Beckham is missing his patented long, bleached mohawk, signaling he’s ready for a completely fresh start with his new squad.

The Browns’ wide receiver showed off a clean new cut at the annual awards show, keeping his patented beard. Without the long hair, he’s likely going to have to go in for a new helmet fitting when Browns training camp starts later this month.

Beckham has won a pair of ESPYs in his career. He won “Best Play” for his one-handed grab in 2015 and paired it with the “Best Breakthrough Athlete” award.

Beckham has been in California this offseason training with the “Footwork King” and also for quarterback Baker Mayfield’s wedding, which was held over the weekend.