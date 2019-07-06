Paul George Was Pumped Following Blockbuster Trade to Clippers [WATCH]

Paul George is coming home, and he couldn’t be happier about it.

George was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday morning to link up with Kawhi Leonard. Oklahoma City received Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, veteran Danilo Gallinari and a massive collection of picks for their MVP candidate.

George’s hometown is Palmdale — a city in northern Los Angeles County. He was seen in an Instagram video celebrating being dealt to the Western Conference’s newest championship contender.

“We coming home,” George can be heard saying on the video.

🗣"We coming home." Safe to say PG is excited about being traded to the Clippers. (via austinmcbroom/IG) pic.twitter.com/zVuugYEBmE — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 6, 2019

George was reportedly Leonard’s partner of choice as he weighed his free agency options. Leonard reportedly recruited and pushed George to find a way to the Clippers. George quickly pressed the Thunder trade him, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and the team obliged as it began what is set to be a massive rebuilding project.

After Leonard pushed George to find a way to get to the Clippers, Paul George approached the team and requested a trade, league sources tell ESPN. OKC was left with no choice and made the best out of a difficult situation, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

“In the end, Kawhi Leonard didn’t want to construct a Super Team with the Lakers,” Wojnarowski said. “He wanted a co-star across the Staples corridor with the Clippers, and made it clear to Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank: Get PG, and I’m coming.”

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports first reported that Leonard, 28, was heading to the Clippers and back to California. Leonard played at San Diego State and is from Southern California as well. He was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the with the 15th overall pick in the 2011 draft.

George finished third in MVP voting last season, averaging 28 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

Leonard led the Raptors to their first NBA title last season, averaging 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game follow a trade from the San Antonio Spurs. The Raptors had to give up franchise cornerstone and fan favorite DeMar DeRozan in that deal, but it more than paid off. Leonard was named the NBA Finals MVP, averaging 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals during an incredible playoff run.

Clippers Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley React to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Acquisitions

George wasn’t the only one expressing his excitement following his move to LA. Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley also shared their reaction via social media from a casino.

Pat Bev and Lou Will's reactions to becoming teammates with Kawhi and PG… 😂🤣 (via @patbev21) pic.twitter.com/fGpAllMauT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 6, 2019

Earlier this offseason, the Clippers resigned Beverley on a three-year deal worth $40 million. Beverley has played his last two seasons with the Clippers, but was an unrestricted free agent and highly-sought after for his defensive prowess and leadership skills.

Beverley combined with Leonard and George will give the Clippers one of the stingiest defensive units in the league. All three are multiple-time NBA All-Defensive Team picks.

Also on the Clippers roster is Williams, a super-scorer off the bench and the defending Sixth Man of the Year, as well as big man Montrezl Harrell and up-and-coming guard Landry Shamet.