With only six players returning from last year’s squad, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to have an entirely new look come the 2019-2020 season. There will almost certainly be some early growing pains as the team learns to play alongside one another, however, the early reports from inside the Lakers organization show plenty of optimism that not only can this team mesh but that they can do so quickly.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Quinn Cook Comments on Lakers’ Offseason Team Chemistry

Speaking to Hoopshype, new Laker Quinn Cook – who played a role on a pair of Golden State championship squads – shed some light on how the team is coming together in the early stages.

“We have our team group chat going and the guys are very active in it. It feels like this team has been together for a while.” Cook said, adding, “Ever since I signed, I went straight to Los Angeles and I’ve been working out with Bron, Kuz, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and JaVale. We’ve been working on a lot of stuff and I’m getting a chance to learn from the coaching staff, getting a chance to talk to Coach Vogel a lot and work out with Coach Simon. Everyone has been so welcoming since day one when I signed.”

Cook’s knowledge of a championship-caliber culture and environment is evident after his three-year stay in the bay area and hearing him speak glowingly of his teammates in Los Angeles already should go a long ways towards reinforcing the belief that this team can start to compete at a high level fairly early in the season.

New addition Anthony Davis has also gotten himself into the mix recently and has been spotted working out with a number of other Lakers at Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy. Quickly integrating Davis into the mix alongside LeBron James is crucial to the Lakers’ ability to succeed and seeing him get comfortable with his teammates this early on is extremely promising for the upcoming season.

Lakers’ Offseason Spending Spree Nearly Complete

With 14 roster spots and both two-way deals set for the upcoming season, the Lakers have one remaining roster spot to bring on another contributor. The hope is that the Memphis Grizzlies wind up buying out Andre Iguodala, allowing the Lakers to swoop in and sign him on an extremely team-friendly deal. However, Memphis seems deadset on trading Iguodala and maximizing their return, making the Lakers’ pursuit of the veteran forward a bit trickier.

If the Lakers are unable to add Iguodala, expect them to look into finding themselves another big man. While they have DeMarcus Cousins and JaVale McGee on the roster, Cousins is coming off a number of injuries while McGee has struggled to stay on the court for the entire season at times in his career as well. Without many other options to step in and man the center position – aside from Anthony Davis – the Lakers would be wise to take a look at some of the cheap available big men to serve as an insurance policy.