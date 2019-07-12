Rafa Nadal vs. Roger Federer Head to Head: Record & Grand Slams Won

Rafael Nadal holds the edge against Roger Federer in their head-to-head record over their careers. Nadal has a 24-15 advantage over Federer heading into their semifinal matchup at Wimbledon, per ATP Tour. The two have not squared off at Wimbledon since 2008 when Nadal won the lengthy match in five sets.

Federer does hold a 2-1 edge against Nadal at Wimbledon. Nadal has commonly been known for his advantage on clay, while Federer has traditionally played better on grass. Federer has been dominant at Wimbledon with eight titles including his last one coming in 2017. Federer also became the first male tennis player to ever win 100 Wimbledon matches, per Forbes. Nadal has two Wimbledon championships with his last title coming in 2010.

The 2019 Wimbledon match marks the 40th time the two have squared off over their careers. Federer admitted he is looking forward to another matchup with Nadal.

“We had some brutal conditions to play (in) there,” Federer explained to CBS News. “But it was a joy to play against Rafa there, on his court,” Federer said. “And, of course, I’d love to play against him here at Wimbledon.”

Federer Has Won 20 Grand Slams, While Nadal Has 18 Major Titles

Nadal may hold the head-to-head advantage, but Federer has a little bit more Grand Slam hardware. Federer has won 20 Grand Slams, while Nadal trails slightly with 18 major titles.

Nadal does hold the advantage in head-to-head Grand Slam matchups with a 10-3 record, per Action Network. Nadal admitted that they are playing each other less and less as time goes on but emphasized the relationship they have built through their battles.

“The opportunities to play against each other every time are less but we still here,” Nadal explained, per The Guardian. “I know he’s playing well. He feels comfortable here. And me, too. I had a lot of defeats. I had a lot of victories. Relationship [has] never changed. Always big respect. Good friendship, relationship. That’s all. Probably it will not change if I win, if I lose.”

Forbes detailed why the last Nadal-Federer Wimbledon match in 2008 has been called the “greatest men’s match of all time.”

2008: The year of the last Wimbledon meeting between the two rivals. In a final considered by many the greatest men’s match of all time, Nadal ended Federer’s five-year run at the All-England Club, 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7. Prior to that match, Federer beat Nadal in the 2006 and ’07 Wimbledon finals.

Nadal Enters the 2019 Wimbledon Matchup as the Favorite

Despite getting the better of Nadal at Wimbledon over the years, Federer is a +120 underdog heading into the match, per Action Network. Nadal is favored to get to the final with -140 odds. This marks the fourth straight time Nadal has been favored in their series, and Federer has been the underdog in nine of their last 14 Grand Slam matches including the latest Wimbledon contest.