Seattle Seahawks Among Potential Chris Warren III Free Agency Fits

This may come as a surprise to fans of the Oakland Raiders, but 2018 preseason star Chris Warren III has been let go. To replace him, the team brought in undrafted RB out of Iowa James Butler. It was already going to be a tough deal for Warren to make the team because of the addition of Josh Jacobs, but he never really got the chance to prove himself in 2019. Butler has been finding himself on and off the Raiders’ roster since he entered the league in 2018, but it’s going to be a tall order for him to make the roster. Warren still has promise and could help a running back needy team. Below we’re going to go through some teams that could take a flyer on him.

Seattle Seahawks

This would just make too much sense. Warren’s father, also named Chris Warren, was a star for the Seahawks back in the 90s. He was a two-time all-pro and is the team’s second all-time leading rusher behind Shaun Alexander. It would be a great homecoming for the Warren family. Chris Carson came on strong for the Seahawks in 2018 and Rashaad Penny isn’t a bad backup, but Warren could bring some additional depth to the team. Warren isn’t the type of player that’s going to blossom into a 1,000 yards a year rusher, but he showed big-play ability in last year’s preseason and should at least get a chance to show what he can do in the regular season.

Philadelphia Eagles

Warren’s father also had a short stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. While not as memorable as his time with the Seahawks, the Eagles could use some help at running back. Warren offers a low-risk, high-reward option for the team that wants to be competing for another Super Bowl in 2019. After giving QB Carson Wentz a massive contract, Philadelphia would probably love to bring in some cheap talent that could make an impact. The team just brought back Darren Sproles, but he’s way past his prime. Jordan Howard hasn’t been able to replicate early career success in recent years. Warren could be the wild card option that the Eagles need.

Chicago Bears

There’s no familial connection to the Bears for Warren, but they could use some help at running back. The Bears are another team that’s got Super Bowl aspirations in 2019 that didn’t have great success on the ground last season. Chicago is still trying to see what they have in quarterback Mitch Trubisky and a solid running game could go a long way in helping develop the young quarterback. Warren probably isn’t the player that could put the Bears over the hump, but he’s got the upside and hasn’t had a chance to prove himself in the regular season. He could be the spark that helps ignite the Bears offense.

It’s hard to tell for sure what kind of player Warren can be. Preseason success doesn’t always translate to regular-season success, but Warren should at least get a chance to see what he can do. He’ll probably find a team that’s willing to take a chance on him.

