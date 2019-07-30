Damian Lillard Gives His Prediction for the Raiders’ Season [LOOK]

The NBA season is several weeks in the past, so now it’s time to start getting excited about football. The Oakland Raiders have high expectations heading into 2019 after a disappointing season. The team brought in notable players like Antonio Brown, Trent Brown and Vontaze Burfict, along with several talented rookies. Head coach Jon Gruden was absent from the game for a long time heading into 2018. He should now have a better idea of how to adjust to how things are in the current NFL.

The team will be spending its last year in Oakland with a 2020 move to Las Vegas looming. This isn’t the first time the Raiders have left Oakland, but it’s likely the last. They’ll hope to give longtime Oakland Raiders fans a proper send-off. One of those fans will be Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard.

Damian Lillard Gives His Prediction for the Raiders’ Season

Born and raised in Oakland, Lillard is a life long fan of the Raiders. Not only does he make an effort to go to home games, he also has tried to help recruit free agents in the offseason. When asked about his expectations for the Raiders heading into the season, he gave a response that should make fans excited.

I think the Nation gone act up this year https://t.co/5jHPCVL8Wt — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 29, 2019

“I think the Nation gone act up this year,” said Lillard on Twitter when he was asked to predict the Raiders season.

Obviously, Lillard is much more of an expert on basketball than he is football, but it’s always exciting to see famous fans get involved with their teams. With a ton of craziness to hit the NBA in free agency, Lillard and the Trail Blazers will find themselves in an interesting position. They didn’t lose any key pieces, but some of their conference rivals added elite talent. Portland has more experience as a unit than a lot of teams they’ll be facing, so they could have a unique advantage going into the next season. Hopefully, the Raiders can be as successful as Lillard’s team has been.

What to Expect From Raiders in 2019

The biggest hurdle the Raiders have to overcome in 2019 is their absolutely brutal schedule. The NFL did them no favors when the schedule was made. The team also has a lot of new players and a lot of young players. This is a good and bad thing. It’s good because the roster lacked talent in many of the positions that they addressed in the draft and free agency. It’s bad because they’ll be a lot of unknowns until the team actually hits the field in September.

Pundits and analyst have mostly counted out the Raiders as a threat in the 2019 season. While their road to playoffs will be incredibly difficult, they could still easily improve their record. The roster that the team has put together should put them over four wins. At the very least, the offense should greatly improve with the additions of Antonio Brown and Josh Jacobs. Quarterback Derek Carr is coming off a down season, but he’ll have better weapons than he’s ever had. Don’t be surprised if the Raiders put together a relatively strong season in 2019.

