Redskins’ Jay Gruden: ‘ … we are onto something special here’

During his sixth annual pre-training camp press conference to kick off the start of Washington Redskins training camp, coach Jay Gruden mentioned several times his excitement for a new group of players and team.

The Redskins will look to rebound from several injury-riddled seasons and hope to return to the postseason for the first time since winning the NFC East division back in 2015.

Gruden knows that he has a job that is closely watched by an avid fanbase and a job that ultimately must produce results.

While speaking to the media from the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond Virginia, he spoke fondly of his team and organization even amid a controversial possible holdout by star player Trent Williams.

“I think that this is the greatest coaching job in pro sports and it is an honor to be the head coach of the Redskins and with that comes great expectations, and we haven’t lived up to them the past couple of years. Performance is king and our record these last two years we were 7-9. In the National Football League, you got to win to keep your job, and we have to get it turned around. [Owner, Dan M.] Mr. Synder and [Team President] Bruce [Allen] have given me a great opportunity to coach this franchise for five years, going on six, and I have every intention to believe, every reason to believe, we have a great football team and we are onto something special here.”

Gruden even mentioned that although he won’t change how he coaches in training camp from previous years there are always ways to get better and add new wrinkles.

“Not at all, not at all, every year you have something different up your sleeve you have to adjust to from a performance standpoint, a preparation standpoint, but for the most part, its business as usual,” Gruden said. “Expectations are high; we expect great things out of each individual player, and as a team we expect them to come together at this time in Richmond to become what we want to be as quickly as we can, and find out our best 53 guys and get ready for Philadelphia.”

This could be a make or break season for Gruden who has coached the longest-tenured time under team owner Dan Snyder. For Gruden to make it to his seventh season the Redskins will have to show they are headed in the right direction on the field.