Redskins Training Camp: TE Jordan Reed Looks Dominant

Washington Redskins Pro Bowl tight end, Jordan Reed has heard the talk over the years about his often injury-shortened seasons. The former Florida star has been one of the Redskins most injured players since being selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. Over that span of sixth-seasons, Reed has never finished a full 16 game regular season.

The injuries Reed has had to endure have at times made him a forgotten talent across the NFL. When healthy, Reed could be one of the two or three best players at his position but his body of work has always been incomplete.

For six seasons, Reed has hauled in 329 receptions to go along with 24 touchdowns. When he is at his best, the former New London, Connecticut product can be an imposing nightmare for defenses. Reed possesses some of the best footwork and route running amongst all NFL tight ends.

Again, it’s the injuries that slowed down the Pro Bowl talent. Over six years Reed has missed games due to:

1. Concussions

2. Thigh Bruise

3. Pulled Hamstring

4. Shoulder A/C Joint Separation

5. Chest Contusion

6. Toe Sprain

Could this be the year where the seven-year veteran puts it all together and competes for 16 games?

The Redskins will need that to happen. Their offense is designed to get the tight end the ball in open spaces. Reed is effective working underneath against linebackers who can’t keep up with him.

Reed has looked special during the first few days of training camp and seems to have put the toe injury that ended his 2018 campaign short behind him. He has said he wants to continue to grow and solidify himself as a leader on the team.

Several players, as well as coach Jay Gruden, have gushed over Reed’s enormous talent and what he brings to the field.

“We’ve always felt he could get down there (downfield), but he does look very explosive right now,” Gruden said. “He looks great. He’s always looked good to me – but he looks phenomenal right now. His explosion getting in and out of cuts, his one-handed catch the other day, he’s a special player and he can be used all over the place. We’ve just got to make sure we figure out ways to get him the ball and get him out in space, outside, inside, in the slot, maybe in the backfield from time-to-time, coming up high. There’s a lot of things he can do with it. He’s a special player.”

Quarterback, Case Keenum, is excited to be working with the Redskins tight ends and likes what he sees in Reed.

“Man, it’s been so much fun being in the NFL and being around so many different types of tight ends because in college I didn’t play with really a tight end,” Keenum said. “We were four-wide, five-wide. It’s been so cool being around him [Reed] and Vernon [Davis] because I’ve never been around talents like that, ever. They are special. And to have him back out there to see what he’s able to do, what he’s capable of doing, and to do it with him, and being able to be the one throwing him the ball, it’s been a lot of fun. I enjoy it tremendously.”

If Reed can stay healthy, the Redskins will have one of the more dangerous offensive players in the league giving them a much-needed boost.