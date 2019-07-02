Timberwolves, Suns, Among Teams Targeting Nets SF Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Rondae Hollis Jefferson joins a list of NBA players still looking to sign with an NBA team.

Hollis Jefferson, averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season.

A versatile forward that can shoot and rebound, Hollis-Jefferson had his best statistcal season during the 2017-18 NBA season when he averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Pelicans, Blazers, Wizards, Mavs have interest in Brooklyn Nets forward, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. pic.twitter.com/KX6KGHvLRo — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) June 17, 2019

Injuries plagued him this season and the complexity of Kenny Atkinson’s system this season seemed to hinder him.

Hollis-Jefferson became an unrestricted free agent after the Brooklyn Nets did not extend a qualifying offer.

Not likely to be back after the Nets inked Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan on day one of the NBA’s free agency frenzy, what’s next for Rondae?

The 24-year old forward has interest from the Phoenix Suns, which was initially reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The 6-foot-7 Hollis-Jefferson is a versatile defender, the Suns could use someone of his stature in their lineup.

For those keeping score at home: The Suns finished second to last in the NBA in defensive rating this past season. Phoenix allowed 115.1 points per 100 possessions.

AZ Desertswarm notes that John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7, who is as connected to Phoenix sports teams as anyone, tweeted that “contrary to reports I do not expect the Phoenix Suns to show any interest in free agent Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.”

Minnesota Timberwolves really would be a dream fit at least this season for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. That’s just me talking. At times this season, I feel as if he played out of position in Kenny Atkinson’s Nets system. But he’s a valuable player in the right system. https://t.co/oxoIyEvnEf — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) July 2, 2019

The Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards are also Hollis-Jefferson suitors.

Minnestoa 5 Eyewitness News Sports anchor, Darren Wolfson also indicated on Twitter that the Minnesota Timberwolves are keeping an eye on Hollis-Jefferson as well!

He's on their list! — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 2, 2019

Rondae Hollis Jefferson has the height and the skill to do well in the NBA. Equally impressive is his confidence.”I’ve always had tremendous confidence in myself,” Hollis-Jefferson told me last season.

“But you know, in game situations, emotions running high, sometimes it’s easy to get off track a little. This off-season I worked really hard at being more patient and really letting the game come to me, not forcing things and especially not holding onto mistakes that happen on the court. So this season it’s really been about just really trying to keep that “next play mentality” for an entire 48 minutes, not getting stuck on it if something goes wrong or dwelling on anything. I think being able to get better at that has helped my confidence a lot.”

The former first-round pick appeared in 59 games for the Brooklyn Nets.

The forward made 21 starts for the ball club who appeared in the NBA the Playoffs for the first time in four years.