Russell Westbrook’s Future With Thunder Uncertain Following Paul George Trade

The NBA landscape shifted on Saturday when it was reported that Kawhi Leonard would be signing with the Los Angeles Clippers and Thunder star Paul George would be joining him via trade.

The Thunder reportedly parted ways with their MVP finalist for second-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, veteran Danilo Gallinari and a massive collection of picks.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Thunder’s haul includes the Clippers unprotected 2022, 2024 and 2026 picks, their unprotected 2021 and protected 2023 first-round picks via Miami, and the rights to swap picks with the Clippers in 2023 and 2025.

🗣"We coming home." Safe to say PG is excited about being traded to the Clippers. (via austinmcbroom/IG) pic.twitter.com/zVuugYEBmE — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 6, 2019

That’s a lot for Oklahoma City to build its future around, but it also brought into focus one key question — is Russell Westbrook in the team’s long-term plans as they look to reboot to keep up in the ultra-competitive Western Conference?

A key detail that might have been lost in the shuffle was a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, which said that discontent had been brewing between George, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder in recent weeks. It was something other teams were aware of, which helped make the trade a reality.

Rival NBA teams have been aware of the discontent of OKC's two stars: Paul George — and Russell Westbrook, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Leonard pushed the Clippers in recent days to deliver him a second star, and they did. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2019

If Westbrook was already discontent, it’s unlikely that the trade of George will make him feel any better about the team.

The New York Knicks Should Target Deal for Russell Westbrook

The 2016 NBA MVP is currently on the league’s richest deal with the Thunder, with a contract value of $206,794,070. He’s got three years left on his deal and is due to make upward of $38 million this season. He also has a player option in 2022 that would bring him $47 million if he opted in.

Multiple Thunder reporters pointed out that the team’s triple-double machine is likely being shopped.

“To answer the question everyone is asking, yes, I would expect this means OKC is exploring Russell Westbrook trades as well,” Brett Dawson of The Athletic wrote on Twitter.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick seconded the idea that Westbrook’s future in Oklahoma City was in question, as did Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype.

To answer the question everyone is asking, yes, I would expect this means OKC is exploring Russell Westbrook trades as well. — Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) July 6, 2019

Realistically, Westbrook’s trade value will only go down the longer he stays in OKC. While the 30-year-old point guard hasn’t shown signs of slowing down with his breakneck pace of play, he’s coming off a second season of averaging a triple-double and has a resume that includes eight All-Star appearances, two scoring titles and an MVP trophy. He’s at the peak of his powers and a bonafide superstar.

Don't be surprised if the Thunder trade Russell Westbrook. A number of NBA executives believe it's a possibility. Oklahoma City could decide to blow up their roster and completely rebuild. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 6, 2019

The most logical partner for the Thunder would be the New York Knicks, a team that both has the pieces for a trade and has fans clamoring for something big after whiffing in free agency.

Would the Knicks part ways with R.J. Barrett, the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft, and some other pieces to bring one of the most exciting players in the NBA to Madison Square Garden? It sounds like a match made in heaven for all parties involved.