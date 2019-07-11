Serena Williams’ Daughter, Olympia, Is a USWNT Fan as Adorable Video Shows

Count Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia, among the many supporters of the World Cup champion USWNT. Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, posted this adorable video of Olympia running around in her USA soccer jersey during the World Cup final.

Ohanian also gave the USWNT a shout-out and noted that Olympia was “currently outside practicing.”

Congratulations @USWNT! Bringing home a #WorldCup title for an unprecedented 4th time & inspiring a generation of women (and men) around the world. One little girl in particular is currently outside practicing ⚽️ @olympiaohanian. We owe it to the USWNT and everyone they have inspired this past month to keep this same energy in the coming months and year for women’s soccer in the US! 🇺🇸 Go see an @NWSL match this season, and bring your friends! I know I will be. #OneNationOneTeam

Ohanian also wore a USWNT jersey during one of Williams’ Wimbledon matches. If Olympia is anything like her mom, she will be quite the athlete.

Olympia Already Has 586,000 Instagram Followers Despite Being Just Under 2 Years Old

Olympia turns two in August, but her social media game is already strong. Olympia has 586,000 Instagram followers as fans are curious to see what Williams’ daughter is up to.

“Everything here is from Mama (@SerenaWilliams) and Papa (@AlexisOhanian),” Olympia’s profile reads.

Olympia Helped Her Mom Cool Down After a Wimbledon Match

Serena Williams relaxed between Wimbledon matches with a baby bike ride IG 🎥: @serenawilliams https://t.co/48Gknejfdc pic.twitter.com/8W5GNDJFoU — For The Win (@ForTheWin) July 9, 2019

Williams posted a video to her Instagram Story of herself riding a bike after a Wimbledon win. Olympia was right there on her hip in the adorable video. Williams spoke about the challenges of being a working mom in a letter she penned on Fortune.com for International Women’s Day.

I want to make it clear that perfection is an impossible goal and should never be a true pursuit in life. And this is something I’ve had to come to terms with myself. Now that I have Olympia, she is my absolute priority—spending as much time as possible with her every day is so important to me. But I’m still training to win Grand Slams and sometimes I have to make hard choices about how I spend my time. I’ve cried over Olympia so many times that I’ve lost count. I cried when I stopped breastfeeding. I sat with Olympia in my arms, I talked to her, we prayed about it, and I told her, “Mommy has to do this.” I cried when I missed Olympia’s first steps because I was in training. I’m honest about my struggles as a working mom because I want other women out there to know they are not alone.

Serena’s Husband Alexis Took 16 Weeks of Paid Leave From Reddit to Be With Olympia

Ohanian created a nickname for Williams called GMOAT which stands for “greatest mom of all time.” In an article he wrote for Glamour, Ohanian discussed how he tries to show his wife support.

“It started when I put up some billboards for my wife, a.k.a. the GMOAT (greatest mom of all time), to celebrate her first tournament after having our daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.,” Ohanian explained in the article. “I made a video showcasing her journey returning to tennis around the U.S. Open. And then there was that trip to Italy—she had a craving, so I delivered her to Venice.”

Ohanian also appears to be a very involved parent. He noted in Glamour that he took 16 weeks of paid leave from Reddit to be with Olympia after her birth. Ohanian emphasized that it is not something many fathers are able to do in the United States.

“I was able to take 16 weeks of paid leave from Reddit, and it was one of the most important decisions I’ve made,” Ohanian wrote in Glamour. “… There is a lot of research about the benefits of taking leave, not only for the cognitive and emotional development of the child but for the couple. However, many fathers in this country are not afforded the privilege of parental leave.”